3 senior EC officials interrogated in ‘Anita Among-linked candidate disqualifications'

The Electoral Commission disqualified a total of 8 individuals contesting for parliamentary seats in different parts of the country including Daniel Mililire, who was facing Moses Magogo in Budiope East, singer Mathias Walukagga (Busiro East) among others

Security operatives in the ongoing investigations against former House Speaker Anita Among have reeled in three top officials at the Electoral Commission who are suspected of conspiring to disqualify several parliamentary candidates in the January 2026 elections.

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The officials include a lawyer of the EC and two commissioners called in for questioning by police, after operatives review CCTV footage, operations and communications linking them to the probe.

Another 5 Judiciary officers according to reports were also interrogated over the same matter.

The total of 8 suspects were grilled on Tuesday in a closed door session by investigators on matters related to the controversial disqualification of candidates on orders of Mrs Among.

A source in the investigation was quoted by the New Vision as intimating that the suspects were linked through a combination of footage communications and their documented roles in the election related decisions.

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“They were told what was coming and asked to comply once formally called,” the source was quoted.

The Electoral Commission disqualified a total of 8 individuals contesting for parliamentary seats in different parts of the country.

These included, Daniel Mililire, who was facing Moses Magogo, the husband for Mrs Among in Budiope East, singer Mathias Walukagga (Busiro East), Christopher Ategeka (Buyanja County), Sharif Ntanda (Isingiro North), Elizabeth Kakwanzi (Youths Western Uganda) among others.

Of particular interest was the disqualification of Mr Mulilire, leaving Moses Magogo to be declared unopposed by the Commission.