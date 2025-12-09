EC explains Mathias Walukagga disqualification from race

The decision, communicated in a detailed statement dated 25th November 2025, follows a petition challenging the validity of his academic qualifications for elective office.

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Uganda has officially confirmed the disqualification of Mathias Walukagga from the race for the position of Member of Parliament for Busiro East, Wakiso District.

The Commission based its decision on what it called expiry of the Certificate of Mature Age/Aptitude Test (MAT) that Walukagga had submitted for his nomination.

The initial complaint, lodged with the Commission on 4th November 2025, contended that Walukagga did not possess the requisite minimum academic qualifications for nomination.

Specifically, the petitioner argued that the Certificate of Mature Age/Aptitude Test, which Walukagga had presented for his nomination on 23rd October 2025, had already expired, thus rendering it invalid.

In defence, Walukagga Mathias, through his legal counsel, asserted that he had been admitted to university and was actively pursuing a Bachelor's degree on the basis of the impugned Certificate, arguing it was therefore valid for the purposes of his nomination.

After hearing submissions from both parties and reviewing the relevant laws, the Electoral Commission concluded that the Certificate of Mature Age/Aptitude Test, which was awarded to Walukagga by the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) on 12th June 2023, carried a strict two-year lifespan.

The EC noted that the Certificate itself stipulated dates of issuance (12th June 2023) and expiry (12th June 2025). Furthermore, the EC cited Paragraph 9(b) of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Legal Notice No.12 of 2015, which states that a Certificate awarded to a person who sat and passed the mature age entry examinations with at least 50% shall only be valid for two years from the date of award.

The Commission found that the Certificate had clearly expired by 23rd October 2025, the date of his nomination.

In light of the evidence, the Electoral Commission, under the direction of Chairperson Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, determined that Walukagga Mathias lacked the requisite minimum formal qualifications for the elective office of Member of Parliament, as stipulated under Section 4 (1) (c) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, Cap. 177.

The document issued by the EC states unequivocally: "Candidate Walukagga Mathias therefore stands denominated [Disqualified]." This decision finalises the immediate removal of Walukagga from the electoral race for the Busiro East constituency.