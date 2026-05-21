NUDIPU-CCBU partnership opens opportunities for persons with disabilities in Uganda

The collaboration will promote greater inclusion within the company and the communities it serves.

The collaboration will promote greater inclusion within the company and the communities it serves.

The collaboration will help the business attract, identify, and onboard qualified candidates across multiple functions, promoting greater inclusion within the company and the communities it serves.

Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda has partnered with the National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda (NUDIPU) to increase employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

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The collaboration will help the business attract, identify, and onboard qualified candidates across multiple functions, promoting greater inclusion within the company and the communities it serves.

Under the agreement, NUDIPU will provide specialised training to teams on disability awareness, inclusive leadership, and workplace readiness. Managers will receive practical tools to understand and support the unique strengths of employees with disabilities, fostering an environment where everyone can thrive.

The partnership also includes ongoing advisory support to help the company improve its workplace policies and people practices, ensuring long-term, sustainable inclusion at all levels of the business.

Kirunda Magoola, Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Director at Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda, said the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

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“People are at the centre of everything we do, from our employees to those who touch our business to the communities we call home,” Magoola said.

“Our partnership with NUDIPU demonstrates our commitment to removing barriers, increasing representation, and reinforcing our culture of inclusion.”

The initiative aims to grow skills in inclusive leadership, increase representation of persons with disabilities, and make the workplace a space where everyone can belong, contribute, and succeed.