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UPDF launches doctrines for Land, Air and Special Force

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 20:12 - 21 May 2026
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Senior military officers and ministry officials attended the launch
UPDF unveils new doctrines to unify training, planning and operations across its services.
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The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has launched Service Doctrines for its Land Forces, Air Force and Special Forces Command. The move aims to improve professionalism, coordination and operations across the military.

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Speaking at the Defence Intelligence and Security Headquarters, Chief of Joint Staff Lieutenant General Jack Bakasumba thanked personnel who contributed to developing the doctrines. “For all those who were involved in this process, I want to thank you,” he said.

Brigadier General Keita, representing the Chief of Defence Forces, said the doctrines provide a strategic link between the three services. “They ensure that we train to a common standard, plan with shared intent, and fight as one joint force,” he said. He described the doctrines as “the cement that binds an army together,” helping the UPDF operate as a unified force.

The launch was attended by senior UPDF officers and officials from the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs.

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