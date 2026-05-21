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E-BUS XPRESS Kampala: Kayoola Bus fares, routes; how to pay mobile money

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 20:23 - 21 May 2026
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Kayoola EVS buses launched on May 4, 2026, to modernise Kampala transport
Kampala’s new Kayoola EVS electric buses offer 90-seat capacity, Wi-Fi, fixed fares, and cashless mobile money payment on key city routes.
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Kampala’s streets are witnessing a new wave of public transport as the green-and-white Kayoola EVS electric buses make their mark just two weeks after launching on May 4, 2026.

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Operated by Kiira Motors Corporation through its subsidiary E-Bus Xpress Kiira Ltd., these buses are part of Uganda’s broader drive to modernise city transport and reduce congestion in the metropolitan area.

Each Kayoola EVS can carry up to 90 passengers and offers onboard Wi-Fi, aiming to make commuting more comfortable and connected. Currently, the buses follow a circular route linking the busiest parts of Kampala.

One direction runs from City Square through Nakawa, Ntinda, Bukoto, Kamwokya, Wandegeya, and back to the city centre.

The opposite route moves from City Square via Wandegeya, Kamwokya, Bukoto, Ntinda, Nakawa, and returns to the city centre. The bus’s direction determines where it starts picking up passengers, typically along Kampala Road.

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Kayoola Bus Fares and routes. Image credit: nymynet.com
Kayoola Bus Fares and routes. Image credit: nymynet.com

Fares were revised on May 21, 2026, from UGX 2,000 to UGX 1,500 for the City Square–Ntinda route. The government has fixed fares so passengers pay the same amount regardless of how far they travel along the route.

Passengers must use MTN or Airtel Uganda Mobile Money to pay.

MTN users can dial 16522# or 1653# with Merchant Code 594434, while Airtel users dial *185*9# with Merchant Code 4405648. Cash payments are not accepted.

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