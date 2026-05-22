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From tattoos to turntables - Linus Tats drops debut amapiano banger 'Mukisa'

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 19:18 - 22 May 2026
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Linus Tats
Linus Tats, East Africa’s celebrated tattoo artist and DJ, launches his debut amapiano single, Mukisa, blending lively beats with party-ready vibes.
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From ink to amapiano vibes, celebrated Ugandan DJ and East Africa’s top tattoo artist, Linus Tats is proving that creativity has no limits.

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Known for building one of the strongest tattoo brands in the region and entertaining crowds behind the decks, Linus has now officially entered the music scene with his debut single, Mukisa.

Produced and mastered by Axon, Mukisa is a vibrant amapiano-inspired anthem with infectious beats, smooth log drums, and catchy lyrics that pull listeners to the dance floor.

The song blends feel-good energy with fun vibes, making it a favourite for party lovers and amapiano fans.

Listeners praise the track for its clean production, energetic sound, and replay value. From the first beat, Mukisa delivers a lively atmosphere that shows Linus is not just experimenting with music but is ready to compete in the industry.

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This move places Linus among a growing list of Ugandan DJs successfully crossing over into music artistry, following in the footsteps of internationally celebrated DJs who have launched successful music projects beyond the turntables.

For Linus, the transition feels natural. Having built a name through tattoos, nightlife, and entertainment culture, music now becomes another platform to express his creativity and connect with fans on a larger scale.

With this debut track, Linus Tats says he is not just tattooing stories but also creating soundtracks for the party scene.

Listen to the song here

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