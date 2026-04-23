Asan Kasingye scares off robbers with gun in brazen midnight attack

Kasingye says he was forced to pull out his firearm and scare off a group of men he believes were targeting his vehicle

Asan Kasingye (Kasingye) escaped a suspected robbery attempt in Ntinda after midnight.

He said attackers tried to block his car but fled when he reacted.

Police operations across Kampala led to over 100 arrests in multiple divisions.

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Retired former police director and spokesperson Asan Kasingye narrowly escaped a suspected robbery attempt in Ntinda shortly after midnight.

Kasingye says he was forced to pull out his firearm and scare off a group of men he believes were targeting his vehicle

Kasingye said the incident happened at about 00:30 after his television show.

“Last night after my TV show at about 00:30. After crossing the traffic lights in Ntinda on Kisaasi road, 3 young men rolled a sack I believe of charcoal in my direct lane,” he recounted

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“I noticed there was a vehicle(probably a gate away car) parked on the pavement on my left. I aimed at them in the space on my right.”

“They scampered and narrowly avoided colliding with an oncoming car. I believe these are the paver criminals littering our city. Take care guys.”

Asan Kasingye

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Scores arrested in citywide operation

His account comes as Kampala Metropolitan Police intensifies operations across the city targeting criminal gangs and hideouts.

Luke Owoyesigire revealed this Thursday morning that officers carried out coordinated night operations in several divisions, leading to dozens of arrests.

In Kira Road policing area, 31 suspects were arrested in Mulimira and Kyebando. They are being held pending screening and fingerprinting.

At Ntinda, patrol teams intercepted suspected criminals in Kigowa. The suspects fled, abandoning pangas, hammers, iron bars, sticks and jerrycans with suspected fuel. Two suspects were later arrested while hiding in a residential garage. Police said preliminary findings suggest they were planning arson linked to a land dispute.

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Some of the items found with the suspects

In Nateete, one suspect was arrested with four suspected stolen motorcycles and several number plates. In Entebbe, 31 suspects were arrested over theft, burglary and vandalism and are awaiting court action.

Operations in Kasangati Division led to the arrest of more than 47 suspects from betting centres and known criminal hideouts. Two others were arrested in Kijabijjo for running an illegal garage used to dismantle suspected stolen motorcycles. Police recovered several motorcycle parts and vandalised components.