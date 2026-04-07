Just in: UCC bans “Mukube Paver” song; artist summoned 

Dynaso Wegoso who sang "Mukube Paver" has been summoned by UCC

Dynaso Wegoso who sang "Mukube Paver" has been summoned by UCC

The regulator said a preliminary review of the song, including its lyrics and related audio-visual content, found that it “explicitly and implicitly promotes, incites, and glorifies violence and aggressive conduct”.

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has banned the song Mukube Paver by Dynaso Wegoso, ordering broadcasters, digital platforms, internet service providers and the public to immediately stop airing, sharing or distributing it.

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In a public notice dated Tuesday, April 7, 2026, UCC said it had received numerous complaints about the content and influence of the song, which has stirred weeks of public outrage.

The regulator said a preliminary review of the song, including its lyrics and related audio-visual content, found that it “explicitly and implicitly promotes, incites, and glorifies violence and aggressive conduct”.

The commission also raised concern over what it described as dangerous imitation behaviour linked to the song, especially on TikTok and other social media platforms, where young people have been mimicking violent acts through challenge videos.

The song’s lyrics include the phrase “Mukube paver, Mwase Kawanga”, loosely translated as “Hit them with a paver, break their skull”.

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A paver is a hard exterior flooring block, usually made of concrete, brick or stone, commonly used in walkways, patios and driveways.

Dynaso Wegoso who sang "Mukube Paver" has been summoned by UCC

The lyrics have drawn sharp criticism because pavers have in recent months become a weapon often linked to violent robberies and attacks in Kampala and surrounding areas.

Criminal gangs and burglars have reportedly used them to assault victims, especially on busy roads such as the Northern Bypass.

UCC said continued circulation of the song poses a threat to public safety, undermines social values and breaches broadcasting and content standards.

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It directed all broadcasters to suspend not only the song, but also any programmes, discussions or content that promote, analyse or refer to it. The directive also covers derivative and user-generated challenge content associated with the song.

The commission further warned that sharing or promoting prohibited content is an offence under the law and may attract individual liability. It said offenders risk a fine, imprisonment of up to two years, or both.