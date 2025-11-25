Advertisement

This is what will happen to your old national ID

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 10:14 - 25 November 2025
National ID
NIRA has assured Ugandans that old National ID cards will be returned to their owners and only marked as expired for record purposes as new high-tech IDs are issued nationwide.
Advertisement

The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has clarified how old National ID cards will be handled as Ugandans begin receiving the new high-tech IDs.

Advertisement

NIRA Registrar Claire Olama assured the public that old cards will not be taken away.

They will stay valid personal documents even after being marked as expired for administrative purposes.

“Old National IDs remain your personal documents and will not be taken away,” Olama said. “They will only be marked administratively to show they are expired, but the information on them will still be readable.”

She urged people to carry their old cards when picking up their new ones because they are needed for verification.

Advertisement

“We must look at your old card to confirm your identity. Once we see that your new card is ready, you provide your fingerprints or iris scan, and then we issue your new National ID,” she said.

After verification, the old card is returned with a single punch mark on a blank corner. The mark invalidates the card but leaves all key details readable.

Olama stressed that the punch should not damage the barcode since the old card is still needed for record purposes.

In the end, each person leaves with two cards, the new National ID and the old one marked as expired but still readable.

Olama also asked the public to remain calm and orderly at collection centres.

Advertisement

“Happy card picking. I hope we will be people of decorum. We will line up, we will be patient, and as NIRA, we promise that everyone who asks will get feedback. We shall all get national IDs,” she said.

The rollout of the new generation National IDs is ongoing at designated collection points across Uganda.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Police confirm body found in swamp is of missing Naalya SS student
News
25.11.2025
Police confirm body found in swamp is of missing Naalya SS student
This is what will happen to your old national ID
News
25.11.2025
This is what will happen to your old national ID
Mukula's son, running for MP, hospitalised amid poisoning reports
News
25.11.2025
Mukula's son, running for MP, hospitalised amid poisoning reports
Girls in the City returns with Nigeria’s DJ Cocainna, Sheila Gashumba
Lifestyle
24.11.2025
Girls in the City returns with Nigeria’s DJ Cocainna, Sheila Gashumba
Christine Kyokunda, Johnnie Walker Brand Manager, addressed the guests
Lifestyle
24.11.2025
Johnnie Walker to host first-ever Afro Exchange Creative Summit in Kampala
German Trucking School employs Ugandans
Business
24.11.2025
German Trucking School employs Ugandans