Jinja taxi conductor wins brand-new car un KBET promo

Mugoya Yasin has won a brand-new car in the KBET & VROOOM promo.

Mugoya Yasin has won a brand-new car in the KBET & VROOOM promo.

Jinja taxi conductor Mugoya Yasin has won a brand-new car in the KBET & VROOOM promo. Learn how he won and what prizes remain in Kagwirawo's contest.

A taxi conductor operating at the Jinja stage, Mugoya Yasin, has won a brand-new car in the ongoing KBET & VROOOM promotion organised by Kagwirawo.

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Mugoya, a Manchester United supporter from the Busoga region, became the first person to win a car in the promotion after placing multiple bets on Virtual Football through KBET.

He received the keys to the vehicle in Kampala and said the win could open a new source of income for him.

Mugoya Yasin has won a brand-new car in the KBET & VROOOM promo.

Mugoya plans to use the vehicle to venture into the special hire business, marking a shift from his work as a taxi conductor.

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His car is the first of three vehicles being offered under the promotion. According to the organisers, two cars and six motorcycles remain available to participants.

Customers qualify for the promotion by placing eligible bets through KBET's online and mobile platforms.

Mugoya Yasin has won a brand-new car in the KBET & VROOOM promo.

The company said the campaign seeks to reward customers through prizes that can provide additional economic opportunities to winners.

KBET operates as an online sports betting platform in Uganda and is licensed and regulated by the Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board.

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