In Tororo, young people are building their futures by hand

Safal Uganda Baati Technical Training Institute in Tororo offers practical courses in mechanics, fashion, and ICT to empower young Ugandans for the future.

By George Mubiru

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Ask a young person what they want to do after school, and many will tell you they want to work. Some have a business idea. Others are still figuring out where their strengths lie. What they need is an opportunity to learn something useful, practice it well and see where it can take them.

That is the thinking behind the Safal Uganda Baati Technical Training Institute in Tororo, which opened its doors to learners on March 23, 2026. The institute is located at Plot 78, Nagongera Road.

For years, our foundation has worked with young people through community skilling programs. We have seen the difference a practical skill can make. Someone who learns to make a product, repair a machine or provide a service begins to see possibilities that were difficult to imagine before. We have also seen that a short introduction is often only the beginning. Young people need time to practice, guidance from trainers and a recognized way to show what they can do.

The institute gives us a place to offer more structured learning. Its courses include automotive mechanics, building and construction, fashion and design, cosmetology, ICT and entrepreneurship. These are different fields, but each gives a learner a practical starting point. A young person may seek employment, build a business or use the training as a foundation for further study.

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A few months in, it is encouraging to see learners doing the work. Etyeku James Ivan, 19, a motor vehicle mechanics learner, recently made a kitchen plate stand as his second project at the institute. He used wire mesh and a grinder to cut and shape the metal into something useful for the school. It is a simple project, but it shows what practical learning looks like; taking an idea, working with tools and materials, and making a finished item you can use.

Akello Harriet, 18, a fashion design learner, is already making shirts, shorts, skirts, gathered dresses and aprons. As she works at the sewing machine, she is learning how to turn measurements and pieces of fabric into clothes people can wear.

In building and construction, learners are practicing how to mix, lay and finish brickwork under supervision.

We have provided two training routes. Learners can pursue a one-year UVTAB modular skilling certificate or a two-year National Certificate in Craft 1 and 2, at a minimal cost. For families weighing the cost of education, this is something worth considering.

We are also inviting Senior Six leavers to take computer lessons as they prepare for university. Digital skills are useful across every path offered at the institute. An aspiring mechanic may need them to find technical information, a fashion designer may use them to reach customers, while an entrepreneur needs to keep records and communicate clearly.

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Opening the institute is a milestone, but the measure of its value will come later. We should ask whether learners can apply what they have been taught, whether they can find work or create it, and whether the training responds to the needs of the communities around them. That calls for continued listening to students, employers and local businesses, and a willingness to improve the courses as those needs change.

Uganda Baati understands the value of building something that lasts, and in Tororo, we have built a place where young people can gain skills they will use for life. Our hope is that each learner leaves with the confidence to put those skills to work, earn a living and make their own contribution to the community.