Makerere 2nd year student found dead outside university library

Makerere University 2nd-year Architecture student Kabuye Kevin Charles was found dead near the Main Library on Monday morning.

A second-year Makerere University student was found dead near the university's Main Library on Monday morning, September 29, 2026, according to Nkrumah Hall leadership.

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The deceased, identified as Kabuye Kevin Charles, was pursuing a Bachelor of Architecture degree and lived in Room C34 at Nkrumah Hall.

Nkrumah Hall announced his death in a statement shared on its official social media page.

“It’s with profound sadness that we announce to you the sudden demise of our resident at Nkrumah Hall, Kabuye Kevin Charles, a 2nd year student of Architecture who was found dead within a network mast cage, close to Makerere University College of Business and Management Sciences (CoBAMS) and Main Library on Monday morning,” the hall said.

The circumstances surrounding Kabuye's death were not immediately clear.

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In a separate statement dated September 29, Nkrumah Hall Chairman Joseph Ssekabira confirmed Kabuye's death and identified him by registration number 25/U/0900.

“Kabuye was a dedicated second-year student pursuing BSc. Architecture (BARC), and a resident of the Great Nkrumah Hall, room number C34,” Ssekabira said.

“His sudden departure leaves a deep void within the Hall and across the entire campus.”

The hall leadership extended condolences to Kabuye's family, friends and classmates.

“On behalf of the Great Nkrumah Hall Executive, all residents, and the entire University fraternity, we extend our heartfelt condolences, thoughts, and prayers to Kabuye's family, friends, classmates, and loved ones during this incredibly painful time,” Ssekabira said.

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“May Almighty God grant them the strength and fortitude to bear this immense loss. May his soul rest in peace.”