Museveni anti-drone device gets internet buzzing

SFC was seen with an RF jammer

SFC was seen with an RF jammer

Images of an SFC officer carrying an anti-drone device have gone viral, following recent claims of a drone plot in the Besigye treason trial.

A section of Ugandans online marveled Tuesday at President Yoweri Museveni’s upgraded defence after images emerged of a gun-like device carried by a member of Special Forces Command (SFC) security detail.

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The photographs believed to have been taken at the Empaago event in Fort Portal show a uniformed security officer carrying a large black device shaped like a rifle.

Social media users questioned what it was, with some initially mistaking it for a conventional firearm.

Security at the event involved the police, UPDF, SFC and intelligence agencies, with authorities imposing road closures and other measures around the city.

The exact make and model of the device in the photograph has not been officially confirmed. Its appearance, however, is consistent with portable counter-drone equipment, commonly called an anti-drone gun or RF jammer.

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Such equipment does not necessarily shoot drones with conventional ammunition. Counter-drone jammers can disrupt the radio-frequency links used to control an unmanned aircraft, including its control, video and satellite-navigation signals.

Depending on the drone and circumstances, losing those links can prevent the aircraft from continuing its intended operation. Manufacturer DroneShield describes its handheld DroneGun systems as using multi-band radio-frequency disruption against drone control, video and navigation links.

SFC was seen with an RF jammer

The sighting attracted particular interest because of recent claims made in the ongoing treason case against opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye.

Prosecution witness Andrew Wilson, an American private security contractor who says he worked undercover for Ugandan military intelligence, testified in August that Besigye and alleged co-conspirators discussed assassinating Museveni using a drone.

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Wilson told the High Court that the alleged plan was discussed at a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, in January 2024. Prosecutors allege Besigye would provide information about Museveni’s movements and vulnerabilities to facilitate the attack.

Court has also heard allegations that foreigners would pose as tourists in Entebbe while conducting surveillance around State House as part of the purported plot.

Besigye and his co-accused deny the charges, and the prosecution's allegations remain subject to determination by the High Court.