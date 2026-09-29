Namyalo reportedly loses presidential guard detail amid row with PLU

Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo has reportedly lost her Police Presidential Guard (PPG) security detail as tensions grow between her political mobilisation activities and supporters of the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s 2031 presidential ambitions.

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No official government or police source had publicly confirmed the reported withdrawal by September 29, 2026. It also remains unclear whether the reported move is routine or linked to the growing political disagreements around the 2031 succession debate.

The development comes days after David Kabanda, an official in the Office of the Patriotic League of Uganda chairman, publicly warned Namyalo to “stop it”.

Many other senior PLU officials warned her, including the PLU General Secretary Twalla Fadil.

The warnings followed an event at which Namyalo mobilised youths who endorsed President Yoweri Museveni for another term in 2031. The development emerged as Gen Kainerugaba's supporters intensify mobilisation for his 2031 presidential bid.

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President Museveni also endorsed the bid.

Kabanda announced Gen Muhoozi’s 2031 presidential plans earlier this month. The announcement followed renewed activity by PLU leaders promoting his political ambitions.

The dispute has brought into public view tensions between groups mobilising around Museveni to run for another term and those backing Gen Muhoozi to be the next president.

Namyalo heads the Office of the National Chairman (ONC), a mobilisation structure associated with Museveni and the ruling National Resistance Movement.

She has built a strong political profile through youth mobilisation and nationwide activities linked to the President.

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Her spending has also attracted public scrutiny in recent months.

In April, Namyalo attracted attention after gifting her five-year-old son a new vehicle. Reports differed on its value, with some putting the figure at between Shs100 million and Shs150 million, while another report said the vehicle was valued at about Shs230 million.

She later released bank statements as questions circulated online about her finances. The statements showed transactions worth hundreds of millions of shillings over the period she disclosed.

Other claims about her expenditure, including allegations concerning purchases for people attached to her office, remain unverified. No official investigation or audit findings have publicly established wrongdoing.

Namyalo has faced other controversies before while retaining her position at ONC.

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In August, a TikTok content creator was taken to court over claims involving an alleged Shs7 billion theft from Namyalo. Prosecutors said the claims circulated online were false.

The reported withdrawal of her guards now adds another issue to the political dispute surrounding the competing 2031 mobilisation efforts.