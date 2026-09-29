Government urged to cut digital plate costs, address issuance delays

The Alliance Transport and Allied Workers Cooperative Union meeting with the committee members

The Alliance Transport and Allied Workers Cooperative Union meeting with the committee members

Uganda boda boda operators petition Parliament to slash digital number plate costs from Shs714,300 and tackle long registration delays for riders.

Boda boda operators in Uganda have appealed to Parliament to push for lower digital number plate costs, faster issuance and temporary permits for riders grounded by delays in Uganda’s new registration system.

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The Alliance Transport and Allied Workers Cooperative Union, led by chairman Frank Mawejje, presented the proposals to Parliament’s Committee on Physical Infrastructure on September 28, 2026.

The group said it supports the shift to digital plates because the system can improve security, reduce plate duplication and help formalise the transport sector.

However, it warned that high charges and long delays are hurting riders who depend on motorcycles for daily income.

Mawejje’s group singled out the Shs714,300 charge for first-time motorcycle registration.

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The union said the fee represents a sharp rise from the previous Shs125,000 charge.

It argued that the increase adds about Shs589,000 to the cost of acquiring a motorcycle and places a heavier burden on boda boda riders than wealthier motorists.

It also questioned why a boda boda rider should pay the same registration fee as the owner of a high-value vehicle such as a Land Cruiser.

Mawejje raised the same concern before MPs, protesting the increase from Shs125,000 to more than Shs700,000 and arguing that boda boda riders should not carry the same cost as car owners.

The group asked the government to subsidise digital plates for low-income public transport operators. It also proposed installment payments through SACCOs and cooperatives.

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The union also complained about delays in registration, issuance and replacement of plates. It said some motorists had waited for several months, and in some cases more than a year, despite paying the required fees.

The concerns mirror complaints presented to MPs by other transport and business groups. Parliament has heard reports of users waiting months for plates, while the Ministry of Works and Transport has acknowledged persistent delays and described them as unacceptable. The union said the delays were particularly damaging to riders because a motorcycle that cannot operate immediately stops generating income.

“Many boda boda riders earn between Shs20,000 and Shs40,000 a day. Riders lose that income when a motorcycle remains grounded while awaiting a plate,” Mawejje said

The problem is worse for riders servicing motorcycle loans, the group said. They continue to face repayment obligations even when administrative delays keep them off the road, raising the risk of default and repossession.

Mawejje’s group asked government to establish clear timelines of between seven and 14 days for registration, issuance and replacement of digital plates.

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It also proposed a public dashboard showing applications, backlogs and expected completion dates.

The union wants more installation centres opened in divisions and municipalities, alongside mobile registration units for busy areas and rural districts.

For riders who have already paid but remain grounded, it proposed temporary operating permits, waiver of penalties caused by system failures and compensation where administrative delays prevent them from earning.

Operators also raised privacy concerns over the tracking technology attached to the digital plate project. They said motorists need clear information on what data is collected, who can access it and how long it is retained.

The group asked government to publish a data protection policy and establish independent oversight with representatives of boda boda unions.

It also wants stronger public sensitisation on tracking, penalties and replacement procedures.

The concerns come as Parliament scrutinises the implementation of the digital plate system. Other stakeholders have also complained about cost, shortages and long waits. Earlier this month, KACITA told the committee that the Shs714,300 charge and persistent shortages were disrupting vehicle businesses.

The government introduced the digital plates under the Intelligent Transport Monitoring System, which is intended to strengthen vehicle identification, tracking and law enforcement.