Crypto Arch UG turns broken-home pain into healing song

Brian Ssengo, known as Crypto Arch UG, is preparing to release “Matalitha Koum” in mid-October 2026

Brian Ssengo, known as Crypto Arch UG, is preparing to release “Matalitha Koum” in mid-October 2026

Victoria University student Brian Ssengo, 25, has turned the pain of growing up after his parents separated into “Matalitha Koum”, a song aimed at young people from broken homes.

Brian Ssengo, known as Crypto Arch UG, is preparing to release “Matalitha Koum” in mid-October 2026.

The 25-year-old says the song draws from his experience after his parents separated when he was three.

He found inspiration in Mark 5:41 and says the biblical words “Talitha Koum” helped him process his childhood.

Ssengo is studying VFX and Animation at Victoria University and has pursued music since 2022.

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At 25, university student and upcoming musician Brian Ssengo is turning the pain of growing up in a separated family into a song he hopes will encourage young people with similar experiences.

Ssengo, who performs under the name Crypto Arch UG, is preparing to release his new single, “Matalitha Koum”, in mid-October 2026 after completing his first-semester examinations at Victoria University in Kampala.

The VFX and Animation student says the song draws from his childhood after his parents separated when he was three years old.

His father took responsibility for raising the family, with relatives in Mubende also playing a role before Ssengo later moved to Kampala.

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“My parents separated when I was three. My father raised us alone, then to our aunt in Mubende. Imagine now from Mubende to Kampala,” Ssengo said.

He says the separation left him with questions he could not answer as a child.

Years later, he found inspiration in the biblical account in Mark 5:41, in which Jesus raises a young girl and tells her, “Talitha Koum”, translated as “Little girl, arise.”

Ssengo says the passage helped him view his own childhood differently.

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“For years I felt like the little girl in Mark 5:41, everyone thought she was dead, crying around her. Then Jesus entered the room, took her hand and whispered: ‘Talitha Koum, Little girl, I say to you, arise,’” he said.

“And she arose. That verse made me arise too. So I turned it into a song.”

Ssengo stresses that “Matalitha Koum” is not a love song. He describes it as a healing song for children and young people dealing with parental separation, broken homes or feelings of abandonment.

“This is not a love song. It’s a healing song for every child from a broken home, separated family, or who feels forgotten,” he said.

“If this touched you, you are not dead. Arise.”

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The singer has released the cover artwork ahead of the official release.

Ssengo was born on July 22, 2001, near the Rwenzori Mountains in Bundibugyo District. His father is Munyoro, while his mother is Mugwisi from Bwamba.

He attended Stella Maris Junior School and completed Primary Seven in 2017. He later joined Mityana Modern Secondary School, where he completed O’Level with 26 aggregates in 2022.

He pursued Physics, Art and Mathematics alongside ICT and General Paper at A’Level.

Ssengo is now studying VFX and Animation at Victoria University. He began making music in 2022.