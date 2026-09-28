How Coca-Cola is turning Uganda's Premier League passion into a platform for young creators

Coca-Cola Uganda partners with the Premier League to launch a 4-month content creation challenge, empowering young university creators across the country.

In Uganda, football is rarely watched alone. It's watched shoulder to shoulder in hostels, living rooms, workplaces and neighbourhood viewing centres, with food on the table and plenty of opinions in the air. Coca-Cola Uganda is now betting that those shared matchday moments are also a launchpad for young creative talent.

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The brand has launched a four-month Content Creation Challenge built around its partnership with the English Premier League. "For the first time, Coca-Cola has partnered with the English Premier League to bring the experience closer to Uganda," says Barry Otieno, Senior Marketing Manager for Coca-Cola in Uganda. "Football here isn't just a match — it's an occasion. People gather, they eat together, celebrate together and Coca-Cola has always been part of those shared moments."

From one weekend to a whole season

The campaign kicked off with a two-day EPL Watch Party at Millennium Park in Kampala on 21 and 22 August 2026. Thousands of fans gathered to watch live Premier League action on giant screens, with performances from artists including Fik Fameica, Ykee Benda and Karole Kasita, alongside emerging acts such as Madzon, Erika Brown, Sean Official and Jiggy. Fans also joined quizzes, games and content creation activities, getting a first taste of the challenge.

Now the invitation has gone nationwide. According to Coca-Cola, the challenge takes the experience beyond big physical events and puts fans themselves at the centre. Participants aged 18 and above buy a Coca-Cola, scan the on-pack QR code, create original content about their matchday, meal and Coke moment, and post it on Instagram or TikTok with the campaign hashtag. A national leaderboard ranks entries by validated views, with monthly cash rewards, merchandise and campaign experiences up for grabs.

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Premier League watch party at Millennium Park in Kampala

A phone and an idea

For students taking part, the most striking message is how low the barrier to entry is. You don't need a studio, a production budget or industry connections.

"Even an ordinary phone can become a platform for something big," says Akoragye Elioda of Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST). For Akoragye, the challenge is "an opportunity to represent my campus, tell my own story" and bring young people together.

Another MUST student, A.E, calls it "a microphone for young people," describing a chain reaction that turns "passion for football into creativity, creativity into content, and content into a voice." A.E adds: "you don't need a big stage to make an impact you can create your own stage with your phone, your ideas and your passion."

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Proving what young Ugandans can do

For some participants, the opportunity carries a sense of pride. Dherrick, a student at Gulu University, says the challenge is "where my creativity meets opportunity," a chance "to tell our stories, connect with other friends, and prove that young people here have world-class ideas too."

Jonath, from MUST, describes it as "a real stage to express my passion for football," pairing the reach of a global brand with the excitement of the Premier League while sharpening his content creation skills.

Belief, courage and a safe space

Others speak about what the experience has done for their confidence. Jade Billz Director of Makerere University says the challenge "inspires us to believe in our talents, tell our stories, and create content that can reach and inspire others," and reminds him "that with courage, consistency and hard work, a young person can turn an idea into reality."

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Sarah from Gulu University values its inclusive spirit, describing it as "celebrating diversity, passion and the beauty of football" and "creating a safe space for young minds to showcase their talent." Hannington from MUST sees it as a chance to "express my passion for football, showcase my creativity, meet people, and inspire fellow young people."