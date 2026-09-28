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3 killed, 6 injured as police probe suspected Nansana arson

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 15:05 - 28 September 2026
Three people died in the fire. Six others suffered injuries. Police are examining reports of violence before the blaze.
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Three people died and six others were injured when fire swept through a house in Nansana West 1A, Wakiso district, early on Monday, September 28, 2026. Police suspect someone set the house alight.

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Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke identified the dead as Bulali Isabirye, Annet Namulondo and Violet Nanyombi. Six other occupants survived with injuries.

Rusoke said investigators were examining whether one of the victims started the fire. Police are also looking into reports that someone forced some occupants out of the house shortly before the blaze.

“There was violence involved,” Rusoke said. He said officers found written material at the scene that raised suspicion of a deliberate fire. Police have not established what happened before the blaze or who started it.

The bodies were badly burnt, and police said identification and forensic work was continuing. Investigators have yet to establish a motive.

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