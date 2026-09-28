Kyambogo University student found dead in Banda hostel

Police and Kyambogo University investigate the death of student Precious Musimenta, who was found dead at Sports Pro-Hostel in Banda, Kampala.

Authorities are investigating the fate of a Kyambogo University student who was found dead in her hostel room in Banda, Kampala.

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The university identified the student as Precious Musimenta, who was pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance.

In a September 28, 2026 communication from the Office of the Dean of Students, it was revealed Musimenta was found dead in her room at Sports Pro-Hostel in Banda on Monday.

She was attached to North Hall at Kyambogo University.

Dean of Students Dr Agnes Nakimuli Mugalu said the body was taken to City Mortuary for further examination.

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She added that a postmortem examination would establish the cause of death. It did not disclose the circumstances under which Musimenta was found or indicate whether she had reported any illness before her death.

The Student Welfare Department has contacted Musimenta’s family as arrangements for her burial begin.

Authorities had not announced the cause of Musimenta’s death by the time of the university communication.