Abim reverend, LC chairman face ‘affray’ charges over church fight

Rev Ongom exchanged blows with a local leader at All Siants Church in Abim district

Rev Ongom exchanged blows with a local leader at All Siants Church in Abim district

Police in Uganda consider affray charges against Rev Canon Richard Ongom and LC chairman Innocent Oyoo after a fistfight during an Abim church service.

Police are considering charging a Church of Uganda priest and a local council chairman with affray following a fistfight that disrupted a Sunday service at All Saints Church in Abim Town Council.

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Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said on Monday, September 28, 2026, that the incident involving Rev Canon Richard Ongom and Waimer Ward LCII chairman Innocent Oyoo had been formally reported to police.

“Regarding a religious leader who was in church in Abim and entered into an altercation with an individual and a very ugly situation ensued… they boxed each other and one later showed marks of a bite,” Rusoke said.

He said police were still assessing the circumstances before deciding whether to charge both men or treat one as the victim.

“This matter has been registered with the police. I still need to establish the exact charge, whether they are going to open up charges of affray,” Rusoke said.

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“This means that two individuals get into a fight and both of them are charged for fighting in public.”

He added: “Or if circumstances warrant, one of them will be the one to be charged and the other assumed a victim. We shall update you. It was an ugly situation, unbecoming and very ungodly.”

The confrontation happened at All Saints Church on Sunday, September 27, and forced the suspension of the service.

Oyoo said the disagreement began after he asked Ongom for two minutes to address worshippers.

He claimed security officials had asked him to relay information about security and the planned distribution of mosquito nets in the area.

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“I only requested two minutes, but the Reverend acted irrationally, as if he had prior issues with me. If I acted wrong in any way, it was purely in self-defence,” Oyoo said.

He also alleged that an existing disagreement over a land dispute involving an elderly woman could have contributed to the confrontation. Ongom denied the allegation.

Ongom, a retired clergyman serving on contract in the Diocese of North Karamoja, said he refused to give Oyoo the pulpit because the politician had not sought permission in advance.

He said the service had been dedicated to Uganda Christian University, with visiting staff and the headteacher of Abim Secondary School scheduled to speak.

“He approached me as we were starting the service, demanding to speak to the congregation. As a church leader, I advised him that it was impossible,” Ongom said.

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He said anyone seeking to address worshippers should approach the church administration at least two days before the service to allow officials to review the intended message.

The disagreement escalated into a physical fight, with video footage circulating on social media showing the two men exchanging blows before congregants intervened.

Oyoo later displayed an injury which he claimed resulted from Ongom biting him during the confrontation.

Police responded to calls from congregants and opened inquiries into the incident. Ongom has recorded a statement, while investigators are expected to obtain Oyoo's account before deciding on charges.

The Church of Uganda has also opened an internal inquiry into the incident.