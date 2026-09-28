Church of Uganda investigates fight between reverend, local leader at Abim church

Rev Ongom exchanged blows with a local leader at All Siants Church in Abim district

Rev Ongom exchanged blows with a local leader at All Siants Church in Abim district

The Church of Uganda is investigating a physical fight between Rev Canon Richard Ongom and a local leader during a service at All Saints Church in Abim.

The Church of Uganda has opened an investigation into a fight between a priest and a local leader at a church in Abim District after the two exchanged blows mid-service.

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The incident happened on Sunday, September 27, 2026, at All Saints Church in Abim. It involved Rev Canon Richard Ongom, a retired clergyman serving on contract in the Diocese of North Karamoja, and a man reported to be the area LC2 chairman.

A video circulating online shows a confrontation inside the church before the two men exchange blows. Congregants later intervene and separate them.

Reports indicate that the local leader entered the church during the service and sought to address the congregation.

He said he had important security related information he needed to share with the church-goers, from an earlier meeting with security officials from Abim Town Council.

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Rev Ongom, who was at the pulpit, declined the request and repeatedly asked him to leave, stating, “I am in charge here. You will not speak.”

The disagreement then descended into a physical confrontation before the Christians separated them.

The local leader later claimed that Rev Ongom bit him on the shoulder during the fight, leaving him injured.

The chairman says he was bitten on the shoulder by the cleric

In a statement issued on Sunday night, the Church of Uganda said it had seen the video and was investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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“Church of Uganda has learnt of a video circulating on social media showing a scuffle involving Rev. Canon Richard Ongom, a retired clergy currently serving on contract in Abim Diocese of North Karamoja, and a Christian whose identity is yet to be established,” the Church said.

It expressed concern about the confrontation and said the matter was being handled through its internal structures.

“We are concerned by the incident and wish to assure the Church and the general public that the matter is being followed up through the appropriate Church structures,” the statement reads.

“Relevant administrative and pastoral measures will be taken upon establishing the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

It also urged Christians in North Karamoja and the wider Church of Uganda community to remain calm and pray as the matter is investigated.

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The statement was issued by Balaam Muheebwa, the acting provincial secretary of the Church of Uganda.