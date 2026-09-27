First aircraft land at Kabalega International Airport

An Eagle Air Uganda Turbolet landed at Kabalega International Airport in Hoima on Sunday

An Eagle Air Uganda Turbolet landed at Kabalega International Airport in Hoima on Sunday

An Eagle Air Uganda Turbolet carrying football officials became the first aircraft to land at the new Kabalega International Airport in Hoima on Sunday

Kabalega International Airport in Hoima District received its first aircraft on Sunday morning, September 27, 2026

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The first aircraft to land at the new airport was a twin-engine Let L-410 Turbolet operated by Eagle Air Uganda.

The aircraft carried players from CAF ahead of their clash between Uganda Cranes and Libya at Hoima City Stadium on Tuesday.

Later on Sunday, a Uganda Airlines flight was expected to land at the airport carrying the players.

The aircraft was then expected to take a select group of leaders from the Bunyoro sub-region on a joyride to Entebbe International Airport.

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An Eagle Air Uganda Turbolet landed at Kabalega International Airport in Hoima on Sunday

State Minister for Transport Fred Byamukama said the government had organised the flights to demonstrate the airport's readiness ahead of its official commissioning.

“Today, the NRM government decided to prove to Ugandans that it delivers. We decided to give to the people of Bunyoro a joyride, free of charge, by Uganda Airlines," Byamukama said.

"Today we are receiving the first passenger aircraft at Kabalenga International Airport carrying Uganda Cranes and Libya players who are going to have their match at Hoima Stadium and Uganda Airlines has decided to give these Bunyoro leaders a joy ride to Kampala."

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Byamukama said President Yoweri Museveni would officially commission the airport in January.

Kabalega International Airport, previously known as Kabaale International Airport, is located in Kabaale Parish, Buseruka Sub-county, Hoima District.

The airport was designed with a 3.5-kilometre runway capable of handling large aircraft. It also has an apron, cargo and passenger facilities, a fire station, navigation systems and other infrastructure.

The Ministry of Works and Transport reported in 2025 that the first phase of construction had reached 96 per cent, with most major facilities in place.

The government developed the airport to support Uganda's oil and gas industry, particularly the movement of heavy equipment to the Albertine region. It is also expected to support passenger travel, tourism, agriculture and trade.

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Government has since committed more funding to expand passenger facilities at the airport as Uganda prepares to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations with Kenya and Tanzania.

Hoima City is one of Uganda's host cities for the tournament, making the airport an important part of preparations to improve transport links to the region.