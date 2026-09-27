SuperSport secures broadcasting rights for  AFCON PAMOJA 2027 Tournament, Qualifiers

SuperSport secures live broadcast rights for AFCON PAMOJA 2027 qualifiers and the main tournament via CANAL+ and CAF agreement. Follow the action.

The road to Africa’s next footballing showpiece has begun, with CANAL+ and the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) announcing an agreement that secures the rights for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027 Qualifiers and the tournament itself on SuperSport, bringing one of the continent’s biggest sporting events to audiences across Sub-Saharan Africa.

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The announcement comes as the qualifying campaign gets underway, with 48 nations drawn into 12 groups of four and competing across six match days for places at the 24-team finals. Match days 1 and 2 run through to 6 October, with the remaining qualifiers taking place in November 2026 and March 2027.

Chief Executive of CANAL+ Africa, David Mignot, said the agreement represents an important moment for African football audiences.

“We are thrilled to bring the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027 Qualifiers and the tournament itself to SuperSport, giving football fans across the continent the opportunity to follow their national teams from the opening stages of qualification through to the biggest moments of the finals,” said Mignot.

“African football has an incredible ability to unite audiences across borders, languages and cultures. AFCON represents that spirit at its very best, bringing together the continent’s biggest football nations, its most exciting players and some of the most passionate supporters in the world.

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“What makes this agreement particularly exciting is the journey. It starts now, with the qualifiers, and builds towards an historic AFCON in East Africa next year. Fans will be able to follow that story unfold on SuperSport, from the battles for qualification to the drama of the finals.

“For us, this is about much more than broadcasting matches. It is about bringing African football closer to African audiences and ensuring that fans can experience the stories, rivalries, national pride, and unforgettable moments that make the game so special. SuperSport remains Your World of Champions, and we look forward to delivering an exceptional football experience to our viewers.”

Uganda Cranes celebrates its goal against Tunisia in the latest AFCON 2027 qualifiers

The destination is already set, with Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda jointly hosting AFCON PAMOJA 2027 from 19 June to 17 July 2027. The 24-team tournament will mark the first time three nations have jointly hosted AFCON and its return to East Africa for the first time since Ethiopia staged the competition in 1976.

But fans do not have to wait until next June for the action. This weekend sees a host of headline qualifying fixtures, including Morocco v Gabon and Egypt v Angola on Friday, 25 September, followed by South Africa v Guinea and Kenya v Eritrea on Saturday, 26 September. Nigeria face Madagascar, while Algeria meet Zambia and Senegal take on Mozambique.

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The campaign features many of Africa’s biggest stars, including Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Franck Kessié and Serhou Guirassy, while South African fans will be following Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena, Themba Zwane, Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis. Kenya will be led by captain Michael Olunga.

The agreement also extends CANAL+’s reach in French-speaking Sub-Saharan Africa, where the qualifiers will be broadcast in French across more than 20 countries, while AFCON PAMOJA 2027 will be accessible to audiences across the continent from entry-level packages, creating greater opportunities for fans to follow their national teams and experience the competition.

For SuperSport, securing both the qualifying campaign and AFCON PAMOJA 2027 finals further strengthens its position as a leading destination for African football, giving audiences access to the journey from qualification through to the continental showpiece.

For CANAL+, the agreement reinforces its growing sports ecosystem across Africa and its commitment to bringing premium African and international sporting properties closer to audiences across the continent.

With the first fixtures already underway, the road to TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027 has begun and SuperSport will bring fans closer to the action, the rivalries and the national teams at the heart of the journey.

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