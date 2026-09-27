Supervisor arrested for caning security guard

Joseph Warom, a supervisor with Securex Private Security Company has been arrested for assaulting Ayub Mbadi

Joseph Warom, a supervisor with Securex Private Security Company has been arrested for assaulting Ayub Mbadi

Police in Buyende District have arrested Securex supervisor Joseph Warom after a viral video showed him assaulting security guard Ayub Mbadi over alleged theft.

Police in Buyende District have arrested a private security supervisor after a video showing a security guard being beaten over alleged theft went viral on social media.

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Police identified the suspect as Joseph Warom, a supervisor with Securex Private Security Company.

He is accused of assaulting Ayub Mbadi, a security guard employed by the same company and deployed at Kidera Sugar Works in Buyende District.

According to Busoga North police, preliminary investigations indicate that Warom apprehended Mbadi after accusing him of stealing scrap materials from the sugar factory.

A video of the incident shows a man lying on the ground as he is repeatedly struck with a cane while another man stands nearby. The footage triggered condemnation after circulating on social media.

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Police said they launched investigations after becoming aware of the video and subsequently arrested Warom.

“Following a viral video circulating on social media showing a private security guard being assaulted by two male individuals, the territorial Police in Busoga North have arrested one suspect in connection with the incident,” police said.

Warom remains in police custody and is expected to face an assault charge as investigations continue.

Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the involvement of the other person seen in the video.

Authorities condemned the use of violence against people accused of wrongdoing and urged members of the public to follow lawful procedures.

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