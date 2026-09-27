Haruna Kasolo is facing questions over his recent trip to Turkey

Haruna Kasolo is facing questions over his recent trip to Turkey

Minister Kasolo in trouble over ‘unauthorised’ trip to Turkey

Uganda Minister Haruna Kasolo has been called to explain himself by Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba who says he did not authorize his recent diplomatic trip to Turkey.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Haruna Kasolo is facing questions over his recent trip to Turkey after Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba said he had not authorised it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kasolo, who oversees regional cooperation at the ministry, shared photographs from what he described as official engagements in Turkey.

He visited the Turkish Chamber of Commerce and met investors and business executives.

His engagements included meetings with representatives of a major coffee chain and VAAL Real Estate. The company is developing high-end residential skyscrapers in Kampala.

Muhoozi, however, questioned the trip in a series of social media posts on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You went there without permission?” Kainerugaba asked in response to Kasolo’s account of the engagements.

“All ministers need my permission and clearance before leaving the country. I did not clear Hon Kasolo to visit Turkey. He will explain,” he added.

Kainerugaba later said ministers must notify him before travelling abroad. He threatened a Shs30 million fine for any minister who leaves Uganda without his permission.

“Every minister who leaves the country without my permission will be fined 30 million shillings. We shall use that money to build roads,” he said.

He directed the Ministry of Finance to enforce the order. It remains unclear under which government policy the military chief can approve ministers’ foreign travel or impose fines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Days before travelling, Kasolo hosted Murat Çetin, the country director of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency in Uganda. He described Uganda’s relationship with Turkey as warm and longstanding.

Kasolo said the relationship rested on mutual respect, friendship and shared interests. His meeting and trip appeared to signal continued diplomatic and commercial engagement despite the military dispute.

Kasolo’s trip came amid an escalating dispute between Kainerugaba and Turkey.

Minister Haruna Kasolo in Turkey

On September 18, supporters of the Patriotic League of Uganda protested outside the Turkish embassy in Kampala. They demanded the extradition of Ugandan political blogger Fred Lumbuye, who lives in Turkey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PLU general secretary Fadil Twalla accused Lumbuye of using Turkey as a base to attack Uganda’s leaders. The group also opposed his reported attempt to secure asylum there.

A day later, the UPDF suspended all defence and military cooperation with Turkey. Army spokesperson Col Chris Magezi said the suspension would remain until the two countries resolved outstanding issues.

The UPDF did not identify those issues or directly link the decision to Lumbuye.