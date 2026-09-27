Gen Kainerugaba: Bobi Wine will never be allowed to contest again

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba says Bobi Wine will never be allowed to contest another election in Uganda

The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has said opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, better known as Bobi Wine, will not be allowed to contest another election in Uganda.

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Gen Kainerugaba, who is the senior presidential advisor on special operations, made the declaration on X, referring to the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader as “Kabobi”.

“Kabobi will never be allowed to stand in another election in Uganda again,” Gen Kainerugaba said.

He said Kyagulanyi is a “foreign puppet” and cited his departure from Uganda after the January presidential election.

“He proved he is a foreign puppet when he run [sic] abroad 10 days after the last elections. We will never let that clown stand for anything in Uganda again. Never!” he added.

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