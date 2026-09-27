Gen Kainerugaba orders ministers to seek clearance for foreign trips, sets violation fine

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba says all ministers must seek his clearance before travelling abroad, with those who defy the directive facing a proposed Shs30 million fine.

The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has declared that all ministers must seek his permission before travelling outside Uganda, threatening a Shs30 million fine for those who leave without clearance.

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Gen Kainerugaba, who is also the senior presidential advisor on special operations, announced the directive in a series of posts on X.

“All ministers need my permission and clearance before leaving the country,” he wrote.

He said ministers must notify him before travelling and warned that those who ignore the directive would pay Shs30 million.

“Every minister who leaves the country without my permission will be fined 30 million shillings. We shall use that money to build roads. Ministry of Finance will start implementing this order immediately,” Gen Kainerugaba said.

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He added that he would clear ministerial trips on a monthly basis.

“I will clear their trips on a monthly basis. Minister of Finance will seek my approval,” he wrote.

Gen Kainerugaba also singled out Foreign Affairs Minister Adonia Ayebare, describing him as a “disciplined cadre” who does not travel without his permission.

Gen Kainerugaba also questioned State Minister for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Cooperation Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo over his trip to Türkiye.

“I did not clear Hon. Kasolo to visit Turkey. He will explain,” Kainerugaba wrote.

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Kasolo had travelled to Türkiye for engagements with investors and business organisations. His meetings included the Turkish Chamber of Commerce and companies with business interests in Uganda.

His visit came at a sensitive time in Uganda’s relations with Türkiye.

The CDF and supporters of Patriotic League of Uganda, which he heads, have in recent weeks attacked Ankara over several issues, including the continued stay of government critic Fred Lumbuye in Türkiye.