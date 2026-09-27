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Kasolo responds to Gen Kainerugaba over Turkey trip

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 10:44 - 27 September 2026
Kasolo and Gen Kainerugaba
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The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Haruna Kasolo has accepted the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s authority after the army chief demanded an explanation over his recent trip to Turkey.

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Kasolo responded to Gen Kainerugaba on Sunday, September 27, 2026, hours after the Chief of Defence Forces said he had not cleared the minister to travel.

“My chairman and Big Brother order taken your guidance and authority will always be sought,” Kasolo wrote on X.

Gen Kainerugaba reposted Kasolo’s response and later commented on it.

“You are a very good cadre. We shall talk,” Gen Kainerugaba wrote.

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The exchange followed Gen Kainerugaba’s Saturday night declaration that ministers must seek his permission before travelling abroad.

“All ministers need my permission and clearance before leaving the country. I did not clear Hon. Kasolo to visit Turkey. He will explain,” Gen Kainerugaba wrote.

He later said ministers who travel without his approval would face a Shs30 million fine.

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