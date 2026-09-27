‘I’ve had enough’: Gabie Ntaate unloads on Christians ‘crucifying’ her over faith

Gospel singer Gabie Ntaate defended her Seventh-day Adventist faith and Saturday Sabbath observance, lashing out at her Christian fans who say she is not "born-again"

Gospel singer Gabie Ntaate has hit back at Christians who question her faith because she is a Seventh-day Adventist.

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The talented songstress says she is tired of being attacked for observing Saturday as the Sabbath.

Ntaate addressed the criticism during the VIGA 2026 Awards on Saturday night, revealing that while her music appeals to Christians across denominations, some listeners have repeatedly questioned whether she is born-again because of her religious affiliation.

“I will address something very personal, very painful, but I am glad that I do not stand in it alone,” Ntaate said.

“As the Lord was raising me, a lot came out from the church. Some of the scrutiny that came was that ‘she is not born again’. Many still ask if I am born again,” she said.

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Gabie Ntaate

Ntaate insisted that her faith centres on Jesus Christ despite doctrinal differences between the Seventh-day Adventist Church and other Christian denominations.

“I will speak for myself and for the Christ that I serve. I am born again,” she said.

“We are the Seventh-day Adventist Church, and when the church was crucifying me, I am glad that the Lord raised more of me. In the Adventist Church, there is no message outside of the Bible.”

The Adventist message, she said, seeks to bring people to Christ and questioned why observing Saturday as the Sabbath should make other Christians doubt her faith.

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“So tell me, why are we being crucified for keeping the only Sabbath in the Bible? Let this stop. For if ever I sang a song that brought you to any other God but Jesus Christ, then crucify me. But I am tired,” she said.

Ntaate defended the Adventist interpretation of the Sabbath, arguing that the Ten Commandments remain relevant to Christians.

“I am a Seventh-day Adventist, and the reason I keep the Sabbath of the Bible is because it was never changed,” she said.

“When you say Jesus came and (diluted the Mosaic) law, why didn’t he dilute the other nine commandments?”

She also pointed to Christians' continued use of passages from the Old Testament, including Psalm 23.

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Gabie Ntaate

“You can go to Psalms in the Old Testament and say, ‘The Lord is my shepherd.’ What are you doing in the Old Testament if everything that matters to you is in the New Testament?” she asked.

“The Ten Commandments still stand as they did when Moses brought them.”

Ntaate, however, said she does not condemn Christians who worship on Sunday.

“Do I condemn you for worshiping on a Sunday? I don’t, because I was saved,” she said.

She ended the unusually personal address by saying she would no longer respond to questions about her denomination.