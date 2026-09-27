Advertisement

PZ Cussons picks Growell to distribute Imperial Leather, Venus in Uganda

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 21:31 - 27 September 2026
PZ Cussons has appointed Growell Uganda Limited as the new distributor of its Imperial Leather and Venus Haircare products in Uganda
PZ Cussons partners with Growell Uganda to expand distribution of Imperial Leather and Venus Haircare products across shops, salons, and supermarkets nationwide.
Advertisement

British hygiene products manufacturer PZ Cussons has appointed Growell Uganda Limited as the new distributor of its Imperial Leather and Venus Haircare products in Uganda as the consumer goods company seeks to expand its reach across the country.

Advertisement

The companies announced the partnership at a dinner at Hotel Africana in Kampala on September 26, 2026.

Growell takes over distribution of Imperial Leather and Venus with immediate effect

Under the deal, Growell takes over distribution of Imperial Leather and Venus with immediate effect. It will also distribute other PZ Cussons products, including Morning Fresh and Roberts.

The partnership targets both large supermarkets and smaller shops and salons across Uganda.

Advertisement

PZ Cussons also unveiled new products at the Kampala event. These include Imperial Leather body mists and exfoliating soaps, as well as Venus Finishing Mousse and Venus Braid Spray.

PZ Cussons unveiled new products at the Kampala event

The new Venus products join the company's existing Moisture Seal and Anti-Dandruff ranges.

Cynthia Abuti, the PZ Cussons brand manager for haircare, said the company chose Growell to help increase the availability of its products across the country.

“With Growell Uganda Limited as our distributor, we have a partner whose promise is right there in their name: great distribution,” Abuti said.

Advertisement
Cynthia Abuti, the PZ Cussons brand manager for haircare,

She said the partnership aims to reach consumers in major supermarkets, small shops and salons.

Growell general manager Lorna Mwangi said the company would focus on maintaining reliable supplies and expanding the brands' reach.

“Great brands deserve great distribution, and that is exactly what Growell is built to deliver — reliable supply, nationwide reach, and a genuine commitment to seeing these brands succeed in every market we serve,” Mwangi said.

Growell general manager Lorna Mwangi
Advertisement

Retailers will also receive trade offers as the companies promote the partnership. Growell plans to deploy a branded roadshow truck to markets, with product activations, offers and giveaways.

PZ Cussons traces its history to Sierra Leone in 1884 and now operates as an international consumer goods company headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Growell was established in 2013 and operates from Kampala. It imports, markets and distributes fast-moving consumer goods in Uganda and the wider East African market.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
PZ Cussons picks Growell to distribute Imperial Leather, Venus in Uganda
Lifestyle
27.09.2026
PZ Cussons picks Growell to distribute Imperial Leather, Venus in Uganda
Hoima: Emyooga beneficiaries embrace hygiene, value addition to reap from Afcon
News
27.09.2026
Hoima: Emyooga beneficiaries embrace hygiene, value addition to reap from Afcon
‘I’ve had enough’: Gabie Ntaate unloads on Christians ‘crucifying’ her over faith
Entertainment
27.09.2026
‘I’ve had enough’: Gabie Ntaate unloads on Christians ‘crucifying’ her over faith
First aircraft land at Kabalega International Airport
News
27.09.2026
First aircraft land at Kabalega International Airport
Kasolo responds to Gen Kainerugaba over Turkey trip
News
27.09.2026
Kasolo responds to Gen Kainerugaba over Turkey trip
Gen Kainerugaba orders ministers to seek clearance for foreign trips, sets violation fine
News
27.09.2026
Gen Kainerugaba orders ministers to seek clearance for foreign trips, sets violation fine