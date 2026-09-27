PZ Cussons picks Growell to distribute Imperial Leather, Venus in Uganda

PZ Cussons has appointed Growell Uganda Limited as the new distributor of its Imperial Leather and Venus Haircare products in Uganda

PZ Cussons has appointed Growell Uganda Limited as the new distributor of its Imperial Leather and Venus Haircare products in Uganda

PZ Cussons partners with Growell Uganda to expand distribution of Imperial Leather and Venus Haircare products across shops, salons, and supermarkets nationwide.

British hygiene products manufacturer PZ Cussons has appointed Growell Uganda Limited as the new distributor of its Imperial Leather and Venus Haircare products in Uganda as the consumer goods company seeks to expand its reach across the country.

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The companies announced the partnership at a dinner at Hotel Africana in Kampala on September 26, 2026.

Growell takes over distribution of Imperial Leather and Venus with immediate effect

Under the deal, Growell takes over distribution of Imperial Leather and Venus with immediate effect. It will also distribute other PZ Cussons products, including Morning Fresh and Roberts.

The partnership targets both large supermarkets and smaller shops and salons across Uganda.

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PZ Cussons also unveiled new products at the Kampala event. These include Imperial Leather body mists and exfoliating soaps, as well as Venus Finishing Mousse and Venus Braid Spray.

PZ Cussons unveiled new products at the Kampala event

The new Venus products join the company's existing Moisture Seal and Anti-Dandruff ranges.

Cynthia Abuti, the PZ Cussons brand manager for haircare, said the company chose Growell to help increase the availability of its products across the country.

“With Growell Uganda Limited as our distributor, we have a partner whose promise is right there in their name: great distribution,” Abuti said.

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Cynthia Abuti, the PZ Cussons brand manager for haircare,

She said the partnership aims to reach consumers in major supermarkets, small shops and salons.

Growell general manager Lorna Mwangi said the company would focus on maintaining reliable supplies and expanding the brands' reach.

“Great brands deserve great distribution, and that is exactly what Growell is built to deliver — reliable supply, nationwide reach, and a genuine commitment to seeing these brands succeed in every market we serve,” Mwangi said.

Growell general manager Lorna Mwangi

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Retailers will also receive trade offers as the companies promote the partnership. Growell plans to deploy a branded roadshow truck to markets, with product activations, offers and giveaways.

PZ Cussons traces its history to Sierra Leone in 1884 and now operates as an international consumer goods company headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom.