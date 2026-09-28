Ugandan cyclists dominate Jubilee race in Nairobi

Ugandan cyclists dominated the fifth Jubilee Live Free Race in Nairobi, winning six categories as Jordan Schleck Ssekanwagi retained his main title.

Ugandan cyclists dominated the fifth edition of the Jubilee Live Free Race in Nairobi, Kenya, winning six categories and taking several other podium places.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defending champion Jordan Schleck Ssekanwagi led the charge by retaining the main race title on September 27, 2026.

Jordan Schleck Ssekanwagi defended his title

Kenya’s Evans Wangai finished second, while Uganda’s Charles Kagimu took third place. Kagimu had finished second in the previous edition.

Uganda also claimed the Black Mamba title through Dominic Mugonda. Kenya’s Ian Mambo finished second, while Uganda’s Samuel Ssabagwanyi came third.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mary Aleper retained the Under-23 women’s title, giving Uganda another victory.

Ugandans completed a clean sweep of the top two positions in the Under-23 men’s race. Shafic Mugalu won the category ahead of compatriot Lawrence Lorot.

The country also took both para titles.

The country also took both para title

Ronald Yiga won the para category ahead of Kenya’s Ismail Kira and Gabriel Ambuko.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Martin Katerega won the hearing-impaired para category. Kenya’s Silas Agesa and Josphat Kamau finished second and third, respectively.

The results capped a strong outing for the 100-member Ugandan contingent that travelled to Nairobi for the annual race.

Team Uganda with Eugene Mutekhele (Jeans) the CEO Jubilee Insurance Uganda

Before leaving Kampala on September 25, team leader Lance Ishmael said Uganda was targeting victories across the different categories after winning titles in previous editions.

He said the cyclists had studied the new race route and prepared for strong competition from Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, DR Congo and South Africa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jubilee Insurance Uganda supported the team's trip, including transport and accommodation.

Camilla Mindru, head of marketing at Jubilee Insurance Uganda, had backed the cyclists to defend their titles after a test ride in Masaka.