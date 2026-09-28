Bruno K, Judith Heard trade accusations again over singer Gogo death

Ugandan singer Bruno K and socialite Judith Heard trade public accusations again over claims following the death of Rwandan singer Gogo.

Ugandan singer Bruno K and socialite Judith Heard have renewed their public feud over claims that followed the death of Rwandan singer Gogo.

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Bruno K revisited the dispute during an appearance on the Mind Your Head podcast over the weekend, accusing Heard, whom he once considered a mentor, of trying to turn Rwandans against him by linking him to Gogo’s death.

“It was Judith Heard…she is born again but May God forgive her, because born-agains do not judge other people. She needs to repent for what she did to me,” Bruno said.

“She has a huge following, and she got her phone and told people that I killed Gogo. and she claims to be born again,” he said.

Bruno K

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Bruno said the accusations hurt him because he had been close to Gogo and was grieving her death.

He had hosted the Rwandan singer on TikTok shortly before her death and later helped with arrangements following her passing.

Bruno said he feared Heard’s comments could turn Rwandans against him. However, he said the reception he later received in Rwanda convinced him that people understood his relationship with Gogo.

“When I went to Rwanda I received so much love because it was clear that I loved Gogo and cared for her,” he said.

Judith Heard

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He also claimed Heard had never apologised to him.

“She has never even apologized to me. What kind of God do you pray to?” he asked.

Heard responded on Monday morning, September 28, 2026, saying she had chosen not to engage Bruno when the dispute first emerged.

“I ignored him then, and somehow my name is still part of his conversation today,” Heard said.