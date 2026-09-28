Bruno K celebrates record 660,000 TikTok Live viewers after fans send him Shs26m

Bruno K says a record 660,000 people watched his six-hour TikTok Live as supporters reportedly sent him Shs26 million and helped him gain 2,000 new followers.

Bruno K says fans sent him Shs26 million during a TikTok Live session.

His screenshot shows the Live attracted 660,000 viewers and lasted six hours and 47 minutes.

TikTok recorded 755 gifters and about 2,000 new followers during the session.

Bruno defended his supporters after Benita Nakabugo said she had expected them to contribute more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singer Bruno K has defended his fans after they reportedly sent him Shs26 million during a marathon TikTok Live session that attracted a record 660,000 viewers.

Bruno shared a screenshot of his TikTok Live statistics after the broadcast. It showed that the session lasted six hours and 47 minutes and attracted 660,000 viewers.

The Live also registered 755 gifters and brought him about 2,000 new followers.

Bruno said the audience was the biggest he had recorded on his live broadcasts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was a record-breaking 660k viewers never has it happened on my lives. I don’t owe my fans anything. They bought me a car worth 35 million. They keep bringing in influencing gigs, they gave me 26 million just like that,” Bruno said.

He added that he owed his supporters “nothing but love and appreciation”.

“How much did you expect them to give me with all the good things they do for me on a daily basis?” he asked.

The singer was responding to social media personality Benita Nakabugo, who said she had expected Bruno to collect more money because of the support he enjoys online.

“Bruno K went live yesterday and people sent him 26 million! Honestly, I expected much more than that. With the love and support people have for him, I thought that live was going to break records!” Nakabugo wrote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The exchange sparked debate on X, where users offered different views about Bruno's relationship with his online supporters.

Some praised the singer for turning his social media following into income and other opportunities.

“Some people low-key banter this guy and force hate on him but truth is that he found a way of using his social media handles in a way that are reasonable to earn him many important things like money,” one commenter wrote.

Another joked that they knew someone who contributed to the Live despite having rent due the following week.

Others defended Bruno against suggestions that his supporters should have contributed more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The level at which these beggars have entitlement, who did he keep the 26 million with that he got? At least @bruno_KUg is grateful for what he got,” another commenter said.