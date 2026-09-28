The operation also uncovered about 8,500 litres of unlabelled neutral spirit

The operation also uncovered about 8,500 litres of unlabelled neutral spirit

UNBS seizes over 17000 litres of illicit alcohol in Kampala crackdown

UNBS has seized 17,770 litres of illicit alcohol, 8,500 litres of unlabelled neutral spirit and hundreds of uncertified gin bottles in Nakulabye and Kiwunya.

UNBS seized 17,770 litres of illicit alcohol in Nakulabye and Kiwunya.

The operation also uncovered about 8,500 litres of unlabelled neutral spirit.

Around 600 bottles of uncertified gin were seized from different premises.

UNBS has urged consumers to buy certified alcohol and report suspicious products.

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The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has seized 17,770 litres of illicit alcohol from several premises in Nakulabye and Kiwunya, Kampala.

UNBS said the operation followed consumer complaints about substandard alcoholic products on the market.

The surveillance team also found about 8,500 litres of unlabelled neutral spirit and around 600 bottles of uncertified gin, each measuring 200ml.

The affected gin brands included Timing, Soccer/Socar, Kyakabi, Revo and Cheza.

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UNBS said Happy Emmanuels Stores recorded the largest seizure, with 9,120 litres of illicit alcohol. The team also found 4,500 litres of neutral spirit packed in 18 drums at the same premises.

At Fred Asiimwe’s Store, officers seized 2,320 litres of illicit alcohol and about 4,000 litres of unlabelled neutral spirit stored in 16 drums.

Harriets Shop had 3,500 litres seized, while Lillies Quality Suppliers had 1,570 litres.

UNBS also seized 1,060 litres from Musoke Adolf Shop and 200 litres from Nakulabye Super Waragi and Spirit.

At Brenda Beverages and Logistics Shop in Nakulabye, the standards body seized 216 pieces of uncertified gin.

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Another 350 bottles of uncertified gin were seized from Mwanguhya Shop in Kiwunya.

UNBS said the operation was carried out under the UNBS Act, Cap 210, the UNBS Market Surveillance Regulations, 2022, and standards governing potable spirits and labelling of pre-packaged products.

The bureau urged consumers to buy properly labelled and certified alcoholic drinks.

It also asked the public to report suspected uncertified, improperly labelled or other non-compliant products for investigation.