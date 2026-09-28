PLU turns heat on Hadijah Namyalo over Museveni endorsement

Patriotic League of Uganda leaders turn on ONC manager Hadijah Namyalo after her team endorsed President Yoweri Museveni beyond 2031 instead of Muhoozi.

Senior figures in the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) have turned their anger on Office of the National Chairman manager Hadijah Namyalo after her team in Bugisu endorsed President Yoweri Museveni for leadership beyond 2031.

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The endorsement, displayed during World Tourism Day celebrations in Mbale on Sunday, September 27, 2026, opened another public disagreement between figures aligned to Museveni and supporters of Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Members of the ONC Bugisu team displayed banners backing Museveni beyond 2031 as the President addressed the celebrations at Mbale Secondary School Grounds.

Chris Buyela, who represented the team and Namyalo, said the endorsement reflected their view of Museveni’s contribution to development and youth programmes.

The endorsement angered PLU leaders who are running a parallel campaign to have Kainerugaba contest the presidency in 2031.

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PLU general secretary Fadil Twalla directly addressed Namyalo in a statement on X, accusing her of provoking the group.

Twalla said PLU had continued to respect the National Resistance Movement and had worked with it under the Tuko Pamoja arrangement and that both entities had worked together during the previous election to support Museveni and other NRM candidates.

Now, however, Twalla said Gen. Muhoozi, the PLU Chairman will be on the ballot in 2031, “and…the Father of the Nation His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa will be his chief campaigner,” Twalla wrote.

What will Gen Muhoozi do to Hajjati Namyalo after she reportedly launched regional endorsements for Museveni's 2031 presidential bid? pic.twitter.com/A0MsK23CKt — Wilfred Businge (@MrBusinge) September 28, 2026

As such, he asked Namyalo to stop what he described as “unsanctioned” endorsement campaigns.

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“I therefore request that you desist from provoking us and from confusing Ugandans with unsanctioned, attention seeking, ill-intentioned endorsement stunt's,” he said.

PLU has already launched a nationwide drive seeking endorsements for Kainerugaba's 2031 presidential ambitions. The group has distributed endorsement books across several regions and received public backing from politicians and business figures.

Other PLU figures also joined the criticism of Namyalo.

Daudi Kabanda, the PLU head of the chairman's office, posted a brief message saying: “Namyalo please Stop it.”

Frank Mwesigye also attacked Namyalo in a post on X and accused her of working against PLU supporters and Kainerugaba. His post included allegations about her management of public resources and support for bloggers.

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The dispute comes as PLU expands its 2031 mobilisation. On September 26, the movement launched its endorsement campaign in Sebei, covering Kapchorwa, Kween and Bukwo districts.