Advertisement

VIDEO: Hajat Namyalo under fire for gifting son 'Shs230m' car

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 13:39 - 20 April 2026
Hajat Hadijah Namyalo gifted her five-year-old son a car
Hajat Namyalo is under fire online for buying her five-year-old son a luxury car reportedly worth Shs230m.
Advertisement

  • Hajat Hadijah Namyalo faces criticism for gifting her five-year-old son a Shs230m car.

  • Social media users question the source of funds and the decision.

  • The backlash follows her recent unveiling of a luxury mansion.

  • Namyalo is known for giving cash and supporting concerts and influencers.

Advertisement

Hajat Hadijah Namyalo, head of the Office of the National Chairman (ONC) of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), is facing strong criticism online after gifting her five-year-old son a car reportedly worth Shs230m.

"Ugandans, especially those who are struggling and those fighting corruption, this is to let you know that Uzeiye Hadijah Namyalo, the Head of the Office of the National Chairman, has bought her son, Rayan, a brand-new Jetour T2 worth $60,000 (UGX 230 million). And her monthly salary cannot even buy a brand new motorcycle. 💔" Frank Mwesigye, a senior member of the Patriotic League of Uganda, posted on X.

"Hajjat Namyalo buying her 5 year old son a car worth 230m surprised you! Ask people who reside in kisasi - kyanja how they've suffered with her convoy," said a netizen on X.

Advertisement

Observers questioned the decision.

"There is literally ZERO logical reason for a 5-year-old to need a $60,000 Jetour T2, Hadijah Namyalo.Gavumenti elidaako egenda kubakuba amasasi ku City Square bantu mwe," Albert Katruguma, a digital media entrepreneur, said.

The development comes shortly after Namyalo unveiled a luxurious mansion at a high-profile event in Kyanja.

Namyalo has often given cash to different people, including celebrities. She has also attended music concerts where she performs on stage for musicians whose shows she has funded. Many internet personalities have benefited from her generosity.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
LIST: Licenses of 275 labour export companies in Uganda revoked
News
20.04.2026
LIST: Licenses of 275 labour export companies in Uganda revoked
Uganda Waragi backs Waga Olympics as friends turn rivals in playful showdown
Lifestyle
20.04.2026
Uganda Waragi backs Waga Olympics as friends turn rivals in playful showdown
Talent Africa Group launches Roots & Vibes, opens ticket sales 
Entertainment
20.04.2026
Talent Africa Group launches Roots & Vibes, opens ticket sales 
[LIST] Shs100m to 2m: Salary gaps of presidential advisors shock netizens
News
20.04.2026
[LIST] Shs100m to 2m: Salary gaps of presidential advisors shock netizens
Kampala hosts vibrant sportainment Creators Lab event
Lifestyle
20.04.2026
Kampala hosts vibrant sportainment Creators Lab event
75-year milestone highlights Uganda’s brewing heritage, social life
Lifestyle
20.04.2026
75-year milestone highlights Uganda’s brewing heritage, social life