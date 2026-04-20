VIDEO: Hajat Namyalo under fire for gifting son 'Shs230m' car

Hajat Namyalo is under fire online for buying her five-year-old son a luxury car reportedly worth Shs230m.

Hajat Hadijah Namyalo faces criticism for gifting her five-year-old son a Shs230m car.

Social media users question the source of funds and the decision.

The backlash follows her recent unveiling of a luxury mansion.

Namyalo is known for giving cash and supporting concerts and influencers.

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Hajat Hadijah Namyalo, head of the Office of the National Chairman (ONC) of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), is facing strong criticism online after gifting her five-year-old son a car reportedly worth Shs230m.

"Ugandans, especially those who are struggling and those fighting corruption, this is to let you know that Uzeiye Hadijah Namyalo, the Head of the Office of the National Chairman, has bought her son, Rayan, a brand-new Jetour T2 worth $60,000 (UGX 230 million). And her monthly salary cannot even buy a brand new motorcycle. 💔" Frank Mwesigye, a senior member of the Patriotic League of Uganda, posted on X.

"Hajjat Namyalo buying her 5 year old son a car worth 230m surprised you! Ask people who reside in kisasi - kyanja how they've suffered with her convoy," said a netizen on X.

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Observers questioned the decision.

"There is literally ZERO logical reason for a 5-year-old to need a $60,000 Jetour T2, Hadijah Namyalo.Gavumenti elidaako egenda kubakuba amasasi ku City Square bantu mwe," Albert Katruguma, a digital media entrepreneur, said.

The development comes shortly after Namyalo unveiled a luxurious mansion at a high-profile event in Kyanja.

Hajjat Namyalo’s Multi Billion Mansion in Kyanja, people have money🙆‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/7HPhRYfvzF — Carol Prim ❤️🤭 (@CarolPrim3) March 21, 2026