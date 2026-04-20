Former Makerere Vice Chancellor Dr. Ezra Suruma and ex-Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi are among the highest paid senior presidential advisors

Former Makerere Vice Chancellor Dr. Ezra Suruma and ex-Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi are among the highest paid senior presidential advisors

[LIST] Shs100m to 2m: Salary gaps of presidential advisors shock netizens

Wide salary gaps among presidential advisors, ranging from Shs 2.3 million to Shs 100 million, have triggered public concern.

Dr Ezra Suruma tops the list with Shs 100 million monthly pay.

Dr Betty Namukwaya follows with Shs 90 million, while top political figures earn Shs 20 million.

Salaries for advisors vary widely, from Shs 2.3 million to Shs 100 million.

The figures have sparked public debate, with Suruma denying the reported amount.

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Salary disparities among presidential advisors have shocked netizens.

According to the ministerial policy statement for the Office of the President for 2026/27, Dr Ezra Suruma is the highest-paid senior presidential advisor in Uganda, earning a whopping Shs 100 million every month.

Dr Ezra Suruma, a former Makerere University chancellor and ex-finance minister, is the senior presidential advisor on finance and economic planning.

Dr Suruma earns five times more than former prime minister Amama Mbabazi, who gets Shs 20 million per month. Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, also a former prime minister, earns Shs 20 million. Both Mbabazi and Rugunda are listed as special presidential envoys.

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Former prime minister Kintu Musoke, a senior presidential advisor, is the lowest-paid ex-prime minister, earning Shs 17 million. Gen Salim Saleh, Museveni’s brother and head of Operation Wealth Creation, serves as senior presidential advisor on defence and earns Shs 17 million.

Gen Salim Saleh, Museveni’s brother and head of Operation Wealth Creation, serves as senior presidential advisor on defence

Dr Betty Namukwaya, the senior presidential advisor on agriculture, is the second-highest-paid advisor after Suruma. She earns Shs 90 million per month.

Dr Betty Namukwaya, who holds a doctorate in molecular biotechnology, is a plant scientist and has widely published papers on the genetic modification of plant cells.

The ministerial policy statement shows that payments for presidential advisors range from Shs 2.3 million to Shs 100 million. Dr Suruma, while speaking to the New Vision, denied earning Shs 100 million, saying someone could be eating his money.

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Figures widely circulated on social media show that Amama Mbabazi, Ruhakana Rugunda, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, and Gilbert Bukenya Balibaseka each earn Shs 20 million.

Former Vice president Edward Ssekandi is a senior presidential advisor

Janet Mukwaya Balunzi, Chris Rwakasiisi, Margaret Lalam, Jotham Musinguzi, George Mutabazi, Joram Mugume, Mohamed Ahmed Kisule, Joseph Akankunda Okia, Kalisa Kabagambe, Sarah Kanyike Sebaggala, Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, Alii Kizza, Arthur Gakwandi, Florence Mutyabule, Samuel Byagagaire, Abdul Naduli, Vinnand Mukatabala Nantulya, Lutaaya M Kivumbi, Timothy Neri Mutekanga, Bernard Elly Mujasi Mabasa, William Loralpai Omaria, Odrek Mugisha Rwabwogo, Elizabeth Kutesa, and Beatilda Bainagaba Bisangwa each earn Shs 15 million.

Aloysius Ndema, Peter Abaine, Joan Betimibire Kategaya, and Mishac Ruhuga Kawamara earn about Shs 12 million, while Specioza Wandira Kazibwe, Franco Ojjor, Maria Kiwanuka, Edward Rugumayo Bitagwaine, and Mary Kawuma earn Shs 11.18 million.

Zebedee Kahangwa Masereka, George William Kanagizi, Mathew Moses Eryau, Keziah Nyamahunge, Beatrice Nabusita Wabudeya, and Sarah Bananuka each earn about Shs 10 million, while Zakaria Lule Isingoma, Grace Kaboyo Majoro, Beth Kakayi Maumbe, Gabriel William Kangwagye, Ahmad Mukai, Anne Kakurugusi Kabahuma, Alice Abwoli Muwanguzi, and Charles Etukuri earn Shs 9 million.

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State house needs to atleast explain the disparity 🤣



Why one advisor earns 50X more than another? pic.twitter.com/YMFkuhRUC1 — Usual Suspect 🎩 (@Jude_Mugabi) April 19, 2026

Among mid-tier earners, Mary Amajo earns Shs 7.3 million, while Catherine Kusasira, Rogers Mulindwa Uthaire, Daniel Ssekiboobo, Abbey Walusimbi, Peluce Kanyunyuzi Kamawala, Richard Businge Kitehimbwa, Rebecca Akwamo Ecwuu, Eunice Mukwana Nambuya, Stephen Hippo Twebaze, Kibran Amamba, and George William Mugisha Odongo earn Shs 6 million each.

At the lower end, Jennifer Kibuuka Kamuije and Amos Sabiti earn around Shs 4 million, while Phionah Birungi earns about Shs 3.4 million, and John Wycliffe Karazaare and several others earn Shs 2.38 million.

We are a silly country. pic.twitter.com/En7OGhobI9 — Simon Kaggwa Njala (@SimonKaggwaNjal) April 19, 2026