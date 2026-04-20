Kampala hosts vibrant sportainment Creators Lab event

A fashion showcase featured bold, street-inspired designs that reimagined football jerseys as tools of self-expression

A fashion showcase featured bold, street-inspired designs that reimagined football jerseys as tools of self-expression

Guinness Smooth brought together sport, culture, and creativity in Kampala through its latest Creators Lab event.

Guinness Smooth hosted a sportainment Creators Lab event in Kampala.

The event combined fashion, art, music, and football in one experience.

Football matches and a live Premier League screening drew strong engagement.

The platform aims to support and grow young creatives in Kampala.

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Kampala hosted a vibrant mix of culture, creativity, and football as Guinness Smooth partnered with Ekikumba Fusion for a Sportainment edition of the Guinness Smooth Creators Lab at the Centenary Park Turf Complex.

The event brought the brand’s Make It Yours campaign to life. It turned the venue into a space where fashion, art, music, and sport met in one experience.

The jersey-themed party attracted a diverse crowd of young creatives and culture enthusiasts. Many wore football-inspired outfits that set the tone for the evening. From the start, the event felt like a carefully curated cultural experience.

The Creators Lab delivered across several areas. A fashion showcase featured bold, street-inspired designs that reimagined football jerseys as tools of self-expression. Art installations across the venue added a strong visual element. At the DJ booth, different selectors kept the energy high with seamless music mixes.

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Football remained central to the event

Football remained central to the event. Teams from across Kampala, alongside Creator Kampala, played a series of matches that combined competition and unity. Fans supported their teams and created a lively atmosphere.

The English Premier League also took centre stage. Fans watched a live screening where Arsenal lost to Manchester City. The result tightened the title race to three points. The match added excitement and sparked strong reactions among attendees.

Speaking at the event, Guinness brand representative Sandra Againe said the Creators Lab aims to do more than entertain.

“The Guinness Smooth Creators Lab is about giving young creatives real platforms to express themselves, grow, collaborate, and access opportunities, not just perform. It’s part of our ‘Make It Yours’ campaign, encouraging people to own their craft and create authentic, unscripted moments,” she said.

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She added that partnerships like Ekikumba Fusion help the platform reach new creative communities and expand opportunities for expression.

Each Creators Lab event targets different creative spaces in Kampala

This edition builds on previous Creators Labs that have covered fashion, digital art, influencer marketing, content creation, and music.