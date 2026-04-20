75-year milestone highlights Uganda’s brewing heritage, social life

Bell Lager has launched its 75-year celebrations, highlighting its role in Uganda’s cultural and social life.

Bell Lager has launched celebrations to mark 75 years in Uganda.

Uganda Breweries Limited highlighted the brand’s cultural impact.

The launch featured a major NBS TV takeover.

A new platform, “Uganda’s Very Own,” will showcase Ugandan identity and culture.

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If there is one thing Ugandans can agree on, it is this: Bell has always been there. Before the big stages, before the bright lights, before the headlines, there was Bell. It was present at first graduation parties, first kwanjulas, and first end-of-year celebrations with friends.

It appeared in bars, backyards, and moments that became memories. Many describe it as a well-known public secret.

Bell has seen it all. For 75 years, it has been part of how Uganda comes together.

Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) is now bringing that story to the forefront as it officially kicks off the Bell Lager 75-year celebrations. These celebrations mark a milestone that goes beyond the brand and into the everyday lives of Ugandans.

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The celebrations began with a standout moment on NBS TV. Bell took over evening programming in a vibrant, culture-filled showcase to unveil its 75-year milestone.

The takeover brought the story to life in real time and set the tone for a year of music, people, and Ugandan enjoyment.

Speaking on the milestone, Lillian Kansiime said, “As Uganda’s first beer, Bell has grown with Ugandans. It has been part of how people celebrate and connect with one another over the years. This milestone is really about those experiences we share with each other and the role the brand has played in everyday Ugandan life. We are Uganda’s Very Own!”

At the centre of this milestone is the launch of “Uganda’s Very Own,” a platform that celebrates the identity, originality, and lived experiences of Ugandans. It reflects where Bell stands today.

The brand remains at the centre of Uganda’s cultural expression and shapes conversations in music, entertainment, and youth culture.

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“Through 'Uganda’s Very Own,' the brand will now bring these stories to life, spotlighting the people, places and experiences that define Uganda today. Over the coming months, Bell will roll out a series of activities and storytelling moments that highlight originality in different forms, from music, culture to everyday expressions of identity,” she added.