Filmmaker Sasha Vybz urges creatives to embrace AI at Guinness Smooth Creators Lab

Despite AI’s rapid evolution, Vybz insisted there are still elements of storytelling that machines cannot replicate.

Despite AI’s rapid evolution, Vybz insisted there are still elements of storytelling that machines cannot replicate.

Despite AI’s rapid evolution, Vybz insisted there are still elements of storytelling that machines cannot replicate.

For many creatives, the rise of artificial intelligence in filmmaking sounds like a warning bell, a technology poised to replace artists, writers and filmmakers. But Ugandan videographer Sasha Vybz believes the conversation should be less about fear and more about opportunity.

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Speaking during a masterclass at the Guinness Smooth Creators Lab at Nomad Bar and Grill, Vybz real name Ian Akankwansa, encouraged filmmakers, photographers and digital storytellers to see AI as a tool that can enhance creativity rather than replace it.

The Creators Lab is part of the “Make It Yours” initiative, a series of creative activities that bring together young Ugandan talents in fields such as fashion, music, art and content creation to share knowledge and explore new creative frontiers.

“The Guinness Smooth Creators Lab is designed to give young Ugandan creators a platform to explore new ideas, learn from industry leaders like Sasha Vybz, and experiment with emerging tools such as AI while staying true to authentic storytelling. Through the ‘Make It Yours’ initiative, we want to inspire the next generation of creatives to push boundaries and shape the future of Uganda’s creative industry,” said Denise Paula Nazzinda, Guinness Smooth brand manager.

During his session, Vybz tackled one of the biggest anxieties among creatives, the fear that AI could make human creativity irrelevant.

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“Most creatives are afraid of AI and what it could mean for creativity,” he said. “But this shouldn’t scare us.”

To illustrate his point, he compared the current AI debate with the disruption that came when photography first emerged.

“Photographers disrupted artists who were drawing portraits,” he said. “Cameras came with something more exciting and almost more accurate.”

But he noted that hand drawn works and paintings have even become more expensive over the years.

At one point, the filmmaker played a dramatic fight scene featuring Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, locked in a carefully choreographed battle sequence.

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Then he posed a question to the room.

“What if I told you this entire scene is AI?”

The clip, he explained, had been generated using Seedance 2.0, an advanced video-generation model developed by ByteDance. With just a short two-line prompt, the system was able to create a cinematic fight scene convincing enough to pass for a real film.

The example sparked debate online, with many arguing that such technology could threaten the future of cinema.

After all, if a simple prompt can produce a high-energy action scene in seconds, why would producers still need actors, choreographers, stylists or large film crews?

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Vybz acknowledges the concern but believes the technology also opens doors.

“Many people will go the AI way because it is easier and affordable,” he said. “But it also gives people a chance to start.”

He says that one doesn’t need high end gear to create their difficult ideas, for instance, in Kampala where permits to shoot at times exceed the production budget, he says there is an opportunity to go past all these challenges and start with a click.

“Imagine recreating Kampala’s aerial view with a click,” he says.

He references what AI makes possible today to what smart phones brought to the table urging creatives that they don’t always need big cameras like his. Vybz recalled how he shot the music video for Sheebah Karungi’s song Nakyuka during the COVID-19 lockdown using only an iPhone.

“When movement was restricted and production was difficult, we still made it happen,” he said. “You don’t need big cameras to start.”

Besides production, he also notes that AI makes writing and pitching easier. He says that the technology can help filmmakers build convincing visual pitches when approaching global streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video or Disney+, something that previously required expensive equipment and large teams.

Despite AI’s rapid evolution, Vybz insisted there are still elements of storytelling that machines cannot replicate. Authenticity, he said, remains the most valuable currency in filmmaking.

“I have been to Karamoja and seen aerial shots that AI cannot replicate,” he noted.

Even though AI can generate scripts and visual sequences in minutes, he added, it still struggles to match the emotional depth of a truly original story.

“AI can replicate things quickly, but it cannot beat a unique storyline,” he said.

The filmmaker also warned about the risks of AI misuse in the creative industry.

Several Ugandan songs, including Azawi’s Masavu, AaronX’s Njalwala, and Uga Boys’ Namulabako, have already been replicated using AI tools.

However, Vybz explained that many of these unauthorised versions fail to generate income because streaming platforms such as YouTube and Spotify have systems that detect AI-generated content and block monetisation.

In the end, his message to creatives was simple: AI is not the enemy.

Instead, those who learn to use it responsibly may find themselves with a powerful ally.

“AI is here to stay,” he said. “But it is not going to take away jobs, it will change how we work.”