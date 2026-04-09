Creators Lab Returns Bigger with Live Performance Masterclass

As the Creators Lab continues to evolve, its mission remains clear: to democratize access to knowledge, tools, and opportunity within Uganda’s creative economy.

After an impressive run of immersive creative experiences across Kampala, the Guinness Smooth Creators Lab is back this Friday, promising an even more dynamic edition as it continues to bring its “Make It Yours” philosophy to life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This time, the Creators Lab heads to Tales in Bukoto, introducing a refreshed, more interactive format through a strategic partnership with AUMEX (Amplify Uganda Music Expo), aimed at delivering greater value to Uganda’s fast-growing creative community.

At the heart of this edition is a new concept: the Live Performance Masterclass.

Designed as a development platform rather than a competition, the session will see emerging artists perform original music in front of a live mentor panel and receive structured, real-time feedback.

The goal is simple but powerful: to equip artists with practical, actionable insights they can immediately apply to their craft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leading the mentor panel for the Tales edition is legendary Ugandan rapper Navio, whose experience and influence in the industry are expected to bring both credibility and depth to the session. Each Creators Lab edition will feature a different mentor, ensuring diverse perspectives across artistry, performance, and industry navigation.

The feedback itself will follow AUMEX’s four-pillar framework, focusing on Aura and Charisma, Visual Presentation, Interaction and Engagement, and Preparation.

This structured approach is designed to move beyond surface-level critique and provide meaningful guidance, reinforcing Guinness Smooth’s commitment to genuinely investing in creative growth.

This evolution of the Creators Lab builds on the momentum of previous sessions, which have already sparked important conversations within the creative industry. At a recent edition held at Nomad Bar and Grill, filmmaker Sasha Vybz challenged creatives to rethink their relationship with emerging technology, particularly artificial intelligence.

Vybz, real name Ian Akankwansa, urged filmmakers and digital storytellers to embrace AI as a tool for innovation rather than fear it as a threat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“AI is here to stay, but it is not going to take away jobs, it will change how we work,” he noted during his masterclass, encouraging creatives to see technology as an enabler of new possibilities, from low-cost production to global pitching opportunities.

Such conversations reflect the broader vision behind the Creators Lab: creating a space where Uganda’s next generation of creatives can learn, experiment, and push boundaries while staying rooted in authentic storytelling.

With the Guinness Smooth Creators Lab, our goal has always been to create meaningful platforms where young creatives can grow, collaborate and unlock new possibilities.

This edition, in partnership with AUMEX, takes that commitment a step further by introducing a live performance masterclass that offers real-time, structured feedback from industry leaders like Navio. We are not just creating moments, we are investing in the development of talent and giving artists the tools and confidence to truly ‘Make It Yours.”

Beyond the masterclass, the Tales edition will also deliver on the experiential energy the platform has become known for. Attendees can expect live performances from songstress Azawi, alongside DJ sets from Kamali, DJ Alza, and Josh MC, blending music and culture into a vibrant creative showcase.

Advertisement

Advertisement