Former New Vision journalist shot dead

Police have launched investigations after a masked gunman shot dead veteran journalist Joe Nam in Wakiso District.

Veteran journalist Joe Nam, 55, was shot dead in Kawanda, Wakiso District.

Police say a masked gunman carried out the attack and fled.

Officers visited the scene and moved the body to Mulago Mortuary.

Investigations are ongoing, with the motive still unclear.

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A veteran journalist has been shot dead by unknown assailants in the Kampala metropolitan area, police have said.

The deceased, Joe Nam, 55, a former reporter with the New Vision, was killed in the early hours of Sunday April 19, 2026 in Kawanda, Nabweru Division in Wakiso District.

Police said the attack was carried out by an armed suspect who fled immediately after the shooting.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy spokesperson for the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area, confirmed the incident. He said preliminary findings show that the attacker was masked and remains unidentified.

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“Preliminary information indicates that an unidentified armed assailant shot and killed him. The suspect, who was masked, fled the scene immediately after the incident,” Owoyesigyire said.

Police officers responded to the scene but found that the suspect had already escaped. Authorities said they have started investigations to establish what led to the killing.

Owoyesigyire said a team visited and documented the scene before transferring the body to Mulago City Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.