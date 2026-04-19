Makerere opens 2026/27 private admission: How to apply; fees structure

Makerere University has invited applications for its 2026/27 private undergraduate intake, setting May 22, 2026 as the deadline and warning against fraud.

Makerere has opened private admission applications for the 2026/27 academic year.

Only A’ Level leavers with required grades are eligible, with limits for day programmes.

Application fee is Shs50,000 locally and $75 for international applicants.

Deadline for submission is May 22, 2026, with strict warnings against fraud.

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Makerere University has opened applications for undergraduate programmes under the private sponsorship scheme for the 2026/27 academic year.

The Academic Registrar, Prof. Buyinza Mukadasi, invited Ugandan, East African and international applicants to apply, targeting ‘A’ Level leavers only.

Prof. Buyinza said applicants must have at least five passes at Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) or its equivalent, and at least two principal passes at Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) obtained at the same sitting.

He said only candidates who sat A’ Level in 2025, 2024 and 2023 are eligible for day programmes. However, he added that “for evening, afternoon, and external programmes, a candidate is not restricted on the year of sitting A’ Level.”

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Makerere University main building

The registrar said application details are available at the Undergraduate Admissions Office on Level 3 of the Senate Building or on the university website. Applications open effective Monday April 20, 2026.

Applicants must pay a non-refundable fee of Shs50,000 for Ugandans, East Africans and South Sudanese, or $75 for international applicants, plus bank charges. Payments should be made through banks used by the Uganda Revenue Authority.

Prof. Buyinza warned that candidates with grades X, Y, Z, 7 and 9 at ‘O’ Level are not eligible. He urged applicants to submit forms through the official admissions portal and follow the required steps, including generating a payment reference number before payment.

He said mobile money payments can also be made by dialling 2726# on MTN or Airtel and following the prompts under admission fees.

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The closing date for applications is Friday May 22, 2026.

Prof. Buyinza cautioned applicants against fraud. “Applicants are strongly warned against presenting forged or other people’s academic documents,” he said. “The consequences, if discovered, are very grave indeed.”

Makerere University main building

He added that the university has not appointed any agents to collect extra money and advised applicants to use correct programme names and codes, noting that the university will not be responsible for wrong entries made by applicants.

How to submit your application

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Applicants should access the Institution’s Admissions URL

Sign up by clicking on the REGISTER NOW. Use your full name, e-mail and Mobile No.

Please note that your name must be similar to the one on your supporting academic documents for your application to be considered valid.

A password will be sent to you on your mobile phone and email.

The system will prompt you to change the password to the one you can easily remember.

To fill an application form, click on the APPLY NOW button displayed on the appropriate running scheme.

Obtain a payment reference number by clicking on “Pay for Form” ButtonMake a payment at any of the banks used by Uganda Revenue Authority

Mobile money payments

Dial 272 6# on either MTN or Airtel

Select option 3-Admission

Select option 3(Pay Fees)

Enter reference number obtained from Application portal

Details of Application form will be confirmed

Enter PIN to confirm payment