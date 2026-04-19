Girl filmed riding bike in rain speaks out: Sheilah Gashumba offers sponsorship

A viral video of a schoolgirl cycling through traffic has prompted Sheilah Gashumba and others to step in with support for her education.

A 14-year-old girl, Angel Blessing Atuhaire, went viral after riding a bicycle through traffic to school.

She uses the bicycle daily for school and household errands to support her family.

Sheilah Gashumba has offered to sponsor her education in a boarding school.

Social media users are rallying support to help improve her situation.

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The primary school girl who was filmed navigating traffic while riding a bicycle to school has shared her story.

Speaking to Bakiga TV, Angel Blessing Atuhaire said she is 14 years old and currently a Primary Seven pupil at Kengoma Day Primary School in Kabale District.

She is the daughter of Moses Nfitumukiza, a boda boda rider in Kabale. Atuhaire said that aside from riding the bicycle to school, it is also a means of transport she uses to run errands at home and support her parents with housework.

Luckily for Angel Blessing Atuhaire, media personality and deejay Sheilah Gashumba has offered to remove the burden of riding to school every day and put her in a boarding school. She also offered to bankroll her studies until she completes.

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Angel Blessing Atuhaire during an interview with Bakiga TV

"Let me know when you find the girl. She seems committed to her studies. Riding a bicycle in the rain! Bless her! Let me know when you find her. I'm ready to pay her school fees in boarding until she is done with her studies!" Gashumba posted on X, responding to a call for support shared by Ugandans on X, or UOX, including President Gideon Nova Kwikiriza.

Kwikiriza posted: "I just talked to @bakigatv, who actually recorded the video, and he has promised to look out for the girl and share the details. On second thought, based on your comments, the best solution is to support her to join the boarding section.

"I will share the details as I receive them, and we shall see how we can help the girl🙏"

Gashumba said she offered to support Atuhaire because she showed courage, and she believes empowering such a girl would have a strong impact on society.

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Sheilah Gashumba aka Lil Stunner, will sponsor Angel Blessing Atuhaire till she completes her studies

"I can't even drive my Range Rover from my home to Acacia (which is 3 mins from me) because I have anxiety around trailers and bodas. Even though I learnt how to drive at 17, both manual and automatic, driving isn't just my thing. So seeing this girl on a bicycle, riding between trailers, shocked me! Imagine what this little girl can do if empowered 💕," Gashumba said.