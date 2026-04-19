Kampala revellers embrace quiz nights as social scene evolves

The evening brought together a vibrant mix of young corporate professionals and middle-aged working-class participants.

The evening brought together a vibrant mix of young corporate professionals and middle-aged working-class participants.

Quiz nights are gaining traction in Kampala as revellers embrace a more engaging and social nightlife experience.

Quiz nights are becoming a popular feature in Kampala’s nightlife scene.

A lively midweek event drew professionals and regular patrons in Bugolobi.

The quiz featured five competitive rounds covering diverse topics.

Organisers say the initiative aims to combine fun, learning and social connection.

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Hangouts in Kampala are providing more than just drinks, with quiz nights now one of the fun offerings to meaningfully keep patrons entertained on night outs. On Thursday, April 16, an engaging and lively quiz night was held at Salama Springs in Bugolobi.

The evening brought together a vibrant mix of young corporate professionals and middle-aged working-class participants.

The atmosphere quickly came alive with warm smiles, laughter and animated conversations as attendees settled into teams of five to ten members. Many groups were made up of regular patrons, while others welcomed new faces eager to join the experience.

Interestingly, most teams opted for song titles, an idea that added a unique twist, as each winning team later had their chosen song played in celebration.

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The session officially kicked off with the quiz master, Mr Romeo Banyezaki, welcoming participants and clearly outlining the rules. He emphasised strict adherence to guidelines, particularly the prohibition of phone usage during the quiz, noting that any violations would result in immediate disqualification.

The quiz began promptly at 8:15 pm, featuring five rounds of ten questions each, totalling 50 questions. These ranged from multiple-choice to open-ended formats and were displayed via a projector for all teams to engage with.

The first round set the tone with a mix of lifestyle and general knowledge questions that were both entertaining and thought-provoking. At the end of each round, answer sheets were collected, shuffled and redistributed among teams for peer marking.

Correct answers were then projected, allowing teams to score themselves before the quiz master verified results and announced winners.

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Round two shifted gears to ancient history, proving to be a challenge, especially for younger participants, many of whom found the questions unfamiliar and demanding. Despite the difficulty, the competitive spirit remained high.

Participants were treated to an elevated experience featuring bottle offerings and whisky cocktails. Winning teams in individual rounds were rewarded with complimentary cocktail pitchers to share, accompanied by their chosen song being played.

The competition continued through three more rounds, with the final round centred on flowers. While many initially believed this would be an easy win, especially for the ladies, it turned out to be the most challenging of the night, catching participants off guard and keeping the suspense alive until the very end.

According to the Brand Manager, Raymond Karama, quiz nights provide an opportunity for people to unwind after a long day, enjoy a fun and engaging challenge, and spend time with friends over drinks.

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“What makes nights like this special is the shared knowledge in the room. It is not just about the questions, but the moments people create together, and we are proud to add to that experience,” he said.