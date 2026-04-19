New high-end nightlife spot opens at Acacia Mall

Vanquish Lounge has launched at Acacia Mall, positioning itself as a premium and modern evolution of Kampala’s nightlife scene.

Vanquish Lounge has opened at Acacia Mall, replacing the former Illusion venue with a renewed concept.

The launch event attracted top tastemakers, creatives and partygoers, with Abryanz leading the experience.

Performances by Kevin Kade and leading DJs defined the night’s entertainment.

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The address at Acacia Mall that once defined a chapter of the city’s nightlife has officially turned a new page. With the grand opening of Vanquish Lounge, Kampala’s social scene gathered in full force to witness what many are already describing as a calculated reinvention, rather than a simple reopening.

For years, the space was synonymous with Illusion, a venue that carried both cultural weight and a loyal following. Its closure left more than just a physical void; it disrupted a rhythm.

On opening night, however, Vanquish Lounge made it clear that it is not interested in nostalgia. Instead, it is positioning itself as a bold evolution, “new spot, new sound, same city, next level energy,” a phrase that translated convincingly into the night’s execution.

Hosted by Abryanz, whose reputation in Kampala’s premium lifestyle circuit continues to expand beyond fashion into curated experiences, the launch drew a cross-section of tastemakers, creatives and high-end partygoers.

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Abryanz worked alongside Urban Ratibu and Navit Miles to bring a sense of intentional curation to the evening, reinforcing the venue’s ambition to command cultural relevance, not just foot traffic.

The entertainment lived up to its billing. Rwandan artist Kevin Kade delivered a performance that injected regional flavour into the night, while a line-up of Kampala’s top DJs ensured a seamless sonic journey.

The music, a blend of local hits and international sounds, kept the crowd engaged, mirroring the venue’s promise of a more refined yet energetic nightlife experience.

With songs such as Nyanja and Sikosa, Kevin Kade had a visibly excited audience singing along and asking for more at intervals. He knows his craft, when to tease his audience and when to test a new song. He is also an artist who appeals to ladies, and they could not get enough of him.

A line-up of Kampala’s top DJs ensured a seamless sonic journey at Vanquish Lounge grand opening

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Behind the bar, the message was equally clear. The partnership with Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) anchored the evening in premium indulgence, with Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve and Don Julio Añejo taking centre stage.

The choice of spirits was not incidental; it underscored Vanquish’s alignment with a clientele that values both quality and status, signalling a deliberate shift towards a more elevated drinking culture.

It was hard to miss the signature undertaker sound whenever a bottle of Don Julio 1942 and Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve was delivered, and this happened many times.

Visually and atmospherically, the night leaned into its promise of immersion. Lighting, sound design and crowd energy converged into a cohesive experience that felt both curated and organic. It was not just a party; it was a statement of intent.

“We are here because Don Julio has ensured tequila is part of every milestone celebration. Celebrating the grand opening of Vanquish Lounge was a perfect occasion to raise a glass of the finest tequila. We’re excited to start this journey with our consumers, and I can reliably promise that we shall keep delivering many more experiences at Vanquish Lounge,” said Judie Nandekya, Senior Brand Manager for Tequila and Rum - East Africa.

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If the opening night is anything to go by, Vanquish Lounge is staking a serious claim on Kampala’s nightlife hierarchy.