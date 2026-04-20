Kawempe daycare baby dies after falling in hot tea saucepan at school; director arrested

A daycare director has been arrested after a four-year-old boy died from burns sustained after falling into hot tea at a Kawempe school

A four-year-old boy died after falling into hot tea at a Kawempe daycare centre.

The incident happened on April 10, and the child died on April 15 at Kiruddu hospital.

The school director has been arrested as police investigate negligence.



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Police in Kawempe are holding a school director in connection with the death of a four-year-old boy who suffered severe burns after falling into a saucepan of hot tea at a daycare centre.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Recheal Kawala told reporters this morning that the incident occurred on April 10 at Spotless Kindergarten and Daycare in Kawanda Kivulu, Nabweru, Nansana.

The child, who was in the middle class, reportedly fell into the hot liquid while at school.

The saucepan containing the hot drink was reportedly brought to the classroom and left unsupervised by the teachers,

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Kawala said the boy sustained serious burns on the lower part of his body and was rushed for treatment. However, he later died on April 15 at Kiruddu National Referral Hospital.

Preliminary findings point to negligence

Police have arrested the school director, identified as Elizabeth Aluku, as investigations into the incident continue.

Kawala said early findings suggest that at the time of the incident, there was no teacher present in the classroom, raising concerns about supervision.

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“As a school, why would you bring hot foods into the classroom with no one to watch the kids?” Kawala asked.

Authorities are treating the case as one of rashness and neglect, as they seek to establish how the child gained access to the hot tea in the absence of supervision.

Call for stricter safety measures in schools

The police mouthpiece called for increased attention to safety standards in schools, especially in early childhood centres.

Kawala questioned why hot food or liquids would be placed within reach of children without proper supervision.

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