The body of Hellen Nakimuli was released from Mulago City Mortuary, where a postmortem examination took place

The body of Hellen Nakimuli was released from Mulago City Mortuary, where a postmortem examination took place

Cause of Nakimuli’s death still unknown after postmortem, body released from Mulago Mortuary

Hellen Nakimuli’s body has been released, but doctors have not yet confirmed her cause of death after a failed surgery.

Joel Ssenyonyi confirmed the release of Hellen Nakimuli’s body from Mulago Mortuary.

Doctors have not yet determined the cause of death; further tests are ongoing.

Nakimuli died on April 19, 2026, after surgery at Alexandria Medical Center.

She was a first-term MP known for advocating for Ssese Islands communities.

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The Leader of Opposition in Parliament and spokesperson of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Joel Ssenyonyi, has confirmed the release of the body of Hellen Nakimuli from Mulago City Mortuary, where a postmortem examination took place.

Ssenyonyi, who is also the Nakawa West Member of Parliament, said doctors have not yet established the exact cause of death.

"This morning, we received the body of Hon Hellen Nakimuli from Mulago City Mortuary, where a postmortem examination was carried out," Ssenyonyi posted on X.

"The pathologists say the cause of death has not been ascertained yet, but further tests are being carried out, including an assessment of the surgery that took place yesterday. They’ve informed us that a comprehensive report will be issued soon."

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Hellen Nakimuli, the Kalangala District Woman Member of Parliament, died on Sunday, April 19, 2026, after an unsuccessful surgery at Alexandria Medical Center in Kampala.

Hellen Nakimuli's daughter cries as her mother's remains are released from Mulago City Mortuary

David Lewis Rubongoya, the NUP Secretary General, said he and other party members received news of her death at around 4pm on Sunday.

“We rushed to Alexandria Medical Center located along Yusuf Lule Road and confirmed indeed that she had passed away,” he said.

“The doctors told us that she was undergoing surgery which was done and completed but she did not wake up from it. They tried their best to resuscitate her but all in vain.”

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When asked by NTV Uganda about her condition in her final days, Rubongoya said she appeared healthy, although she had mentioned a planned surgery to party leaders.

“The news is shocking because she was a young woman who looked healthy and was doing her work well. In the past few weeks, she did mention to some of us as fellow leaders that she had a scheduled surgery. We mourn with her family and the people of Nakasongola,” he said.

Nakimuli was a member of the opposition National Unity Platform. She entered Parliament after the 2021 general elections.

MP Hellen Nakimuli died from Alexandria Medical Center in Kampala

During her time in office, she became known as a vocal advocate for fishing communities and residents of the Ssese Islands.

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