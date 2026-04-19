MP Helen Nakimuli told us about her illness - NUP leadership speaks out on shocking death

The Kalangala District Woman passed away on Sunday afternoon following an unsuccessful surgery at Alexandria Medical Center in Kampala.

The opposition National Unity Platform is still coming to terms with the news of the passing of one of its outspoken MPs Helen Nakimuli.

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The Kalangala District Woman passed away on Sunday afternoon following an unsuccessful surgery at Alexandria Medical Center in Kampala.

David Lewis Rubongoya, the NUP Secretary General said he and other party members got the news of her passing at around 4pm on Sunday. He said

“We rushed to Alexandria Medical Center located along Yusuf Lule Road and confirmed indeed that she had passed away,” he said

“The doctors told us that she was undergoing surgery which was done and completed but she did not wake up from it. They tried their best to resuscitate her but all in vain.”

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Deceased: Hon. Helen Nakimuli,

The MPs was moved to Mulago hospital for a postmortem

Asked by NTV Uganda about how Nakimuli was feeling in her final days, Rubongoya said she seemed healthy although she had mentioned the planned surgery to the party leadership

“The news is shocking because she was a young woman who looked healthy and was doing her work fine. In the past few weeks did mention to some of us as fellow leaders that she had a scheduled surgery. We mourn with her family and the people of Nakasongola,” he said.

Deceased: Hon. Helen Nakimuli,

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She was a member of the opposition National Unity Platform and first entered Parliament after the 2021 general elections.

During her time in office, Nakimuli was recognised as a vocal advocate for the fishing communities and residents of the Ssese Islands.

In 2021, as an MP-elect, she gained public attention when she was reportedly assaulted by military police officers while protesting election-related issues.

The Parliament of Uganda issued an official statement expressing deep sorrow: “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Kalangala Woman Member of Parliament, Hon. Helen Nakimuli. We convey our condolences to the family, the people of Kalangala and the entire country for this untimely loss. The burial programme will be shared in due course.”