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Dokta Brain’s DoorKey Orchestra with Bond 7: What you missed

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 22:31 - 28 September 2026
Dokta Brain's Doorkey Experience concert
Ugandan songwriter Dokta Brain lit up Naguru Skyz at the Doorkey Experience concert with Pearl Symphony Orchestra, Winnie Nwagi, and Bond 7.
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Dokta Brain held his Doorkey Experience concert on Saturday, supported by Bond 7. The event turned the Naguru Skyz pool area into an open-air auditorium for a live musical showcase, bringing together fellow artists, industry players, and fans to celebrate his career as one of Uganda’s top songwriters.

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The concert opened with the Pearl Symphony Orchestra playing live instrumental versions of songs Dokta Brain wrote for other artists including Sheebah’s Beera Nange, Pretty Banks’ Insido, and Rema Namakula’s Juice Wa Mango. The audience sang along with some surprise murmurs around the venue in surprise at just how many major radio hits came from his pen.

Dokta Brain's Doorkey Experience concert

Speaking at the event, Roy Tumwizere, Brand Manager of Mainstream Spirits at Uganda Breweries Limited, expressed the brand's excitement about backing the artist's bold new direction:

"Dokta Brain has written multiple bangers and built solid bonds across the music industry for some time now. Tonight is his biggest moment yet, and we're delighted to support him step into this new chapter as a performing artist with this bold new orchestral experience."

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Dokta Brain's Doorkey Experience concert

With the crowd warmed up, Dokta Brain eventually took the stage to strong applause, starting his set with Okuloota Buloota, followed by Buntu Butono and several fan favorites from his own catalog.

Through the artiste’s outfit change interlude, fellow industry stars took the stage and performed songs they had collaborated on including Chosen Blood, John Blaq and Winnie Nwagi’s Musaawo in a fitting tribute to Dokta.

Dokta Brain's Doorkey Experience concert

At the VIP tables, guests were welcomed with premium Bond 7 bottles as bartenders poured custom Bond 7 signature cocktails created specifically for the Doorkey theme. Orders moved quickly all night, with guests keeping their glasses full to toast each performance.

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For the finale, Dokta Brain returned to the stage and was joined by rapper Feffe Bussi, who delivered a freestyle over the hit song Sijja.

Dokta Brain's Doorkey Experience concert

As the night wrapped up, Dokta Brain thanked the audience, his team, and Bond 7 for supporting his journey. It was a night that toasted to the creative bonds that build the music industry and here’s how it went down:

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